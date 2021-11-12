ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Oxford, MS

OXFORD, Miss. — Excitement is in the air in Oxford as the number 12 University of Mississippi Rebels get set to take on number 11 Texas A&M for a SEC matchup Saturday. One only thing can make the day even more unforgettable: ESPN’s College GameDay, broadcasting live in the Grove.

Rece Davis, a well-known personality on ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast, says it’s way past time to bring the live show back to the University of Mississippi campus.

“Ole Miss knows how to get ready for a game, right? And especially a big game!” Davis said. “When you think of it, it’s been seven years since the show’s here. So I think there’s some excitement that goes along with that. I really think that that we get some extra ‘juice’ when we go to a place that either has never hosted the show or a place that hasn’t hosted it in quite some time.”

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in a long time. Friday, while technicians tweaked cameras and production staff ironed out details, university senior Bo Cotten remarked on what College GameDay’s appearance means to him and the campus.

“First time as a student. Last time they were here I was in high school,” Cotten said. “So excited to have College GameDay back to the best campus in America. I think they should come every year, personally.”

Friday, Mike Holly and his son Wyatt were touring the campus where Wyatt could possibly be attending next year. They plan to watch the Rebels play Texas A&M Saturday but are equally excited about ESPN’s GameDay going live from the Grove.

“We’ve heard about the Grove, GameDay’s here, he’s pumped about going to school. So, a lot of good things happening,” Holly said.

Local business owners are also excited. Friday, all around the Oxford square the sidewalks were packed with shoppers and sightseers.

Fans will be allowed to start setting up in the Grove at 7 p.m. Friday night.

