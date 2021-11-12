CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Oxford, MS

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDgyB_0cvF80Fr00

OXFORD, Miss. — Excitement is in the air in Oxford as the number 12 University of Mississippi Rebels get set to take on number 11 Texas A&M for a SEC matchup Saturday. One only thing can make the day even more unforgettable: ESPN’s College GameDay, broadcasting live in the Grove.

Rece Davis, a well-known personality on ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast, says it’s way past time to bring the live show back to the University of Mississippi campus.

“Ole Miss knows how to get ready for a game, right? And especially a big game!” Davis said. “When you think of it, it’s been seven years since the show’s here. So I think there’s some excitement that goes along with that. I really think that that we get some extra ‘juice’ when we go to a place that either has never hosted the show or a place that hasn’t hosted it in quite some time.”

READ MORE TOP STORIES ON WREG.COM →

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in a long time. Friday, while technicians tweaked cameras and production staff ironed out details, university senior Bo Cotten remarked on what College GameDay’s appearance means to him and the campus.

“First time as a student. Last time they were here I was in high school,” Cotten said. “So excited to have College GameDay back to the best campus in America. I think they should come every year, personally.”

Friday, Mike Holly and his son Wyatt were touring the campus where Wyatt could possibly be attending next year. They plan to watch the Rebels play Texas A&M Saturday but are equally excited about ESPN’s GameDay going live from the Grove.

“We’ve heard about the Grove, GameDay’s here, he’s pumped about going to school. So, a lot of good things happening,” Holly said.

Local business owners are also excited. Friday, all around the Oxford square the sidewalks were packed with shoppers and sightseers.

Fans will be allowed to start setting up in the Grove at 7 p.m. Friday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Former Tiger coach Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech part ways

BLACKSBURG, Virginia — Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente could see the writing on the wall so the Hokies football coach decided he would rather leave the program now rather than wait and be told to pack his bags. Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Fuente is out, effective immediately. Discussions about Fuente’s future picked up last Wednesday […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WREG

Tigers up to #11 in latest AP Poll

MEMPHIS — Thanks to the play of prized freshman and AAC Freshman of the Week Emoni Bates, the Memphis Tigers are off to a 2-and-0 start this season and move up in this week’s A.P. Poll. Still not top ten…but close….moving from 12th last week to 11th this week as the Tigers get set to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers defeat LSU in opening round of NCAA Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers earned their first NCAA Tournament win since 2011 with a resounding 3-0 win over LSU Sunday afternoon in front of a Track & Soccer Complex record crowd of 1,309 in Memphis, Tenn. The Tigers (14-4-2) advance to play at No. 1 seed Duke in the second round Friday. The game […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers improve to 3-0 with another easy win over Saint Louis

MEMPHIS — With the Tigers mired in early foul trouble, former Cordova star Tyler Harris came off the bench and scored 11 of his team high 18 points as 11th ranked Memphis remained undefeated with a 90-74 win over Saint Louis. The Tigers putting four players in double figures…Harris and three of Penny Hardaway’s heralded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
WREG

No. 12 Ole Miss beats No. 11 Texas A&M 29-19 with defense

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A.J. Finley returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and Matt Corral threw for 247 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 12 Mississippi to a 29-19 win over No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday night. “The defense just had an amazing day,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “That […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Vols fall to No. 1 Georgia 41-17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 and just finished off a perfect run through the Southeastern Conference schedule. They’re not satisfied yet. Stetson Bennett ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Georgia routed Tennessee 41-17 Saturday. The Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0, No. 1 CFP) went unbeaten in the SEC […]
GEORGIA STATE
WREG

Bohanon, No. 18 Baylor beats No. 4 Oklahoma 27-14 to end streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gerry Bohanon had a hard time finding the words to describe just how he felt after 18th-ranked Baylor ran over Oklahoma, ending the fourth-ranked Sooners’ nation’s-best 17-game winning streak. The hard-nosed quarterback does know what it means going forward for the resurgent Bears. “I know we’ll keep going,” Bohanon said. “I […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
WREG

WREG

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy