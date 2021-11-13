Downtown Summerlin kicks off its annual holiday season festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the holiday season around the corner, Downtown Summerlin kicking off its annual holiday season festivities Friday night.

The festivities kick off with Santa Claus making an appearance and the return of its beloved ice rink Friday night.

“The holidays feel extra special given many holiday events and celebrations were put on pause last year,” said Halee Harczynski, marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “We are thrilled to bring back all our popular holiday activations this year while adding a few new surprises. We can’t wait to celebrate the season with everyone.”

The following weekend, the holiday parade returns in all its glory after a one-year hiatus, running every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 – Dec. 18. This magical tradition, complete with holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float this year.

On Dec. 1, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah.

Downtown Summerlin celebration runs until Jan. 17

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than watching a parade filled with decorated floats, elves, and even some snowflakes.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit here .

