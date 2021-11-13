Businesses concerned new state laws may conflict with federal COVID laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is it the end of mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Tennessee?

On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that takes power away from local health departments and schools, banning them from making their own decisions about mask-wearing.

This may have a major impact on businesses.

“There is a small part of me that’s like, ‘Are we pushing this too quickly?” owner of Rizzo’s restaurant Michael Patrick said.

Currently, customers and staff aren’t required to wear masks at Patrick’s restaurant.

Patrick said he lifted the requirement when the county ended its mask mandate at the end of October.

“I definitely believe a goal that we all want to be at a point where we don’t have to wear masks to come in and eat dinner or go to the grocery store,” he said.

Patrick said he’s keeping a close eye on case numbers. If they spike, he said he’d consider requiring masks again, but a new Tennessee law may prevent him from doing it.

“My personal hope would’ve been that we could have come to conclusion because we’re over the pandemic, and we can take the masks off,” he said. “Not that certain governors in certain states are making their own mandates.”

Friday, Gov. Lee signed the law banning health departments and schools from requiring masks except in specific, severe circumstances and blocking businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

But a new federal rule instructs businesses with 100 or more employees to require the vaccine or regular testing.

Steve Mulroy, a University of Memphis law professor, said this may cause some confusion for business owners.

“In this case, any business that has fewer than 100 employees will abide by the state rule, which is no masks or vaccination mandates,” he said. “But any employer that has 100 employees or more would fall under president Biden’s executive order.”

Patrick said he encourages his staff and customers to get vaccinated.

He said he would hate to see more people get sick or lose a loved one if it could have been avoided with a vaccine.

