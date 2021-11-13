CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Businesses concerned new state laws may conflict with federal COVID laws

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8Y3R_0cvF7d9M00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is it the end of mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Tennessee?

On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that takes power away from local health departments and schools, banning them from making their own decisions about mask-wearing.

This may have a major impact on businesses.

“There is a small part of me that’s like, ‘Are we pushing this too quickly?” owner of Rizzo’s restaurant Michael Patrick said.

Currently, customers and staff aren’t required to wear masks at Patrick’s restaurant.

Patrick said he lifted the requirement when the county ended its mask mandate at the end of October.

“I definitely believe a goal that we all want to be at a point where we don’t have to wear masks to come in and eat dinner or go to the grocery store,” he said.

Patrick said he’s keeping a close eye on case numbers. If they spike, he said he’d consider requiring masks again, but a new Tennessee law may prevent him from doing it.

“My personal hope would’ve been that we could have come to conclusion because we’re over the pandemic, and we can take the masks off,” he said. “Not that certain governors in certain states are making their own mandates.”

Friday, Gov. Lee signed the law banning health departments and schools from requiring masks except in specific, severe circumstances and blocking businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

But a new federal rule instructs businesses with 100 or more employees to require the vaccine or regular testing.

Steve Mulroy, a University of Memphis law professor, said this may cause some confusion for business owners.

“In this case, any business that has fewer than 100 employees will abide by the state rule, which is no masks or vaccination mandates,” he said. “But any employer that has 100 employees or more would fall under president Biden’s executive order.”

Patrick said he encourages his staff and customers to get vaccinated.

He said he would hate to see more people get sick or lose a loved one if it could have been avoided with a vaccine.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The latest suit, dated Monday, was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Laws#University Of Memphis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MATA launches new curb-to-curb transit program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you don’t have a car, getting to places like work or a doctor’s appointment can be nearly impossible in Memphis. If you live in an area where public transit is scarce, it can make it even more difficult. That’s why Memphis Area Transit Authority has launched...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

How to protect yourself while online dating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are several things you can do to reduce your risk of becoming a victim. One that is perhaps most important is meeting the person for the first time in a public place. ”It’s not safe to give all your information out right away,” said Millicent Allen,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters. The 18-year-old testified he fired...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
75K+
Followers
74K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy