CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nursing homes can now lift most COVID restrictions on visits

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGJZh_0cvF7U9h00
Virus Outbreak Nursing Homes FILE - Melvin Goldstein, 90, glances at pictures of birds, left, and a fish, his 13-year-old granddaughter drew for him as a gift as his daughter Barbara Goldstein shares them with his during a family visit inside the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, March 28, 2021, in New York. The government on Friday, Nov. 12, directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (Kathy Willens)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The government on Friday directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks.

The new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services instructs nursing homes to allow visits at all times for all residents. Facilities will no longer be able to limit the frequency and length of visits, or require advance scheduling. Although large groups of visitors are discouraged, nursing homes won't be allowed to limit the number of loved ones and friends who can pay a call on residents.

Many states and communities are still grappling with COVID-19 surges driven by the aggressive delta variant, but the most recent government data show that cases among residents and staff have continued to decline after rising earlier in the summer and fall.

Nationally, vaccination rates average 86% for nursing home residents and 74% for staff, although that can vary dramatically from state to state and facility to facility. Many nursing homes are rushing to provide booster shots for their residents. Staffers were recently required by the government to get vaccinated.

This “gets us the closest to pre-pandemic visitation that we've ever been since the beginning of the pandemic," said Jodi Eyigor, director of nursing home quality and policy for LeadingAge, an industry group that represents nonprofit facilities.

“But it doesn't mean that the pandemic is over and that COVID is not circulating,” Eyigor added. “The nursing homes, the residents and their loved ones are all going to have to work together to make sure that visits are occurring and they are occurring safely.”

The federal guidance draws a line on visits by people who have tested positive for COVID or meet the criteria for quarantine. Nursing homes should not allow COVID-positive visitors to enter.

But residents can still receive visits if their facility is in the midst of an outbreak investigation or if they themselves are under special precautions to prevent COVID transmission. In such cases, residents and visitors must wear masks and protective gear.

It was unclear Friday how the new federal guidance would work with local and state requirements that may be more restrictive.

People in long-term care facilities have borne a cruel toll from the pandemic. They represent about 1% of the U.S. population, but accounted for roughly in 3 in 10 deaths. The ravages of COVID were compounded by enforced isolation. Nursing homes went on lockdown in March of last year and residents were unable to see their loved ones in person until early this spring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.
U.S. POLITICS
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Leads Nation In Nursing Home COVID Cases

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has the highest rate of COVID cases among nursing home residents in the nation, according to data released by the AARP this week. There were 150 laboratory-confirmed cases among nursing home residents in Wyoming during the four-week period ending on...
WYOMING STATE
we-ha.com

Nursing Home COVID Outbreak Reported as Cases Rise

In West Hartford’s nursing homes, there have been four resident cases and two staff cases in the past several weeks. West Hartford-specific information provided by Ronni Newton, we-ha.com. Over the past two weeks more than 4,800 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are now reporting a month-long...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
KFYR-TV

Changes to federal nursing home visitation rules come before holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Long-term care is getting relaxed visitation guidelines just before the holiday season. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced facilities can “no longer limit the frequency and length of visits for residents, the number of visitors, or require advance scheduling of visits.”. While federal guidelines open...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
McKnight's

BREAKING: CMS increases oversight of nursing home survey process and expands nursing home visitation policy in 2 new guidances

Nursing homes should allow visitation for residents “at all times,” while state surveyors received steps on how to address a backlog of complaint and recertification surveys under two separate memos issued Friday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While urging more liberal visitation policy, the agency explained that...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kupuna advocates overjoyed after federal guidelines OK nursing home visits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just before the holidays, the federal government released new guidelines saying visits must be allowed for all nursing home residents. It’s a major step for families and residents living for a year and half with restrictions. Zoom chats, drive-thru celebrations, and lockdowns during outbreaks were common during...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medicaid Services#Ap#The Centers For Medicare
kgns.tv

Has lifting travel restrictions caused a surge in COVID cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A week after bridge travel restrictions were lifted, City of Laredo officials say there has not been a change in the number of coronavirus infection cases in our community. City health director Richard Chamberlain says that as of this past Sunday, there are 94 active cases...
LAREDO, TX
KTAL

Right to caregiver visits in Texas nursing homes on ballot for November election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas voters will consider eight proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot in November’s upcoming statewide election, including one relating to nursing home and assisted living facility residents’ right to visitors. It’s a measure Mary Nichols has been fighting for after spending months apart from her mother last...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

We can expect more colds and flu as COVID restrictions lift: Five germs to look out for

Australia is opening up, people are mixing and mingling, and schools are back. But there's a downside. Sharing our lives with each other again also means sharing our germs. When we look at trends of illnesses in cities coming out of lockdown internationally, one thing is clear. We can expect to see more colds and flu. But what's actually causing these?
WORLD
theapopkavoice.com

Florida Nursing Home Staff Vaccination Rate Increases Florida nursing home staff COVID-19 vaccination rate increases

AARP released the Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks nursing home data including cases, deaths, resident, and staff vaccination rates. The new report covers data in the four weeks ending October 17, 2021. AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said, “As we approach the holiday season, the promising trend of...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
38K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy