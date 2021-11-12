VIDEO: Columbia City Council At-Large candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daniel Rickenmann is Columbia’s Mayor-Elect after Tameika Isaac Devine concedes the election. A hand count audit will take place Wednesday morning at 9, according to Richland County Election officials. This comes after widespread reports of polling issues in Columbia. Rickenmann has been a longtime resident of...
TURBEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Turbeville has made history after electing the first Black council member to the Turbeville Town Council. Albert Mobley was elected in November and is the first Black person to sit on the Turbeville Town Council, established in 1912. This isn’t the first time Mobley has made...
Recently, there’s been a renewed push to limit the size of the Charleston City Council. Our City Council is large, relative to most major cities of a similar size — there is no debating this. And our council is dysfunctional — there’s no debating this, either. Peak dysfunction was on...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After eight shootings in downtown Columbia in the past two months, and several people bringing their concerns on the increased violence to city leaders, the council laid out plans to address gun violence. Columbia residents addressed the city council about gun violence during the city council public...
The upcoming special election to fill the At Large Place 2 seat on the McKinney City Council has drawn three candidates. The deadline to file for a place on the ballot for the special Jan. 15 election closed Nov. 12, and John Booher, Patrick Cloutier and Vicente Torres have each sent in applications for the seat.
After eight shootings have happened in the Downtown Columbia area within the past two months, Columbia leaders and community members have begun conversations about if security training should increase in the area. Council also discussed violence intervention plans such as revisiting a 2014 report from a citizen task force that used research and data to
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders from Nebraska’s two largest cities collaborated on Tuesday in an effort to fix some of their biggest problems. From public transportation to climate change and affordable housing, Omaha and Lincoln officials shared ideas for what’s working and what’s not. The six-hour session between city leaders...
Four newly elected members of West Columbia City Council were sworn-in Monday night. Sworn in were: Councilman Mickey Pringle; Councilman Mike Green; Councilwoman Erin Porter; and Councilwoman Casey Hallman. Senator Nikki Setzler administered the oaths of office to the newly elected officials at a Special Council Meeting. Councilman Trevor Bedell...
COLUMBIA — Columbia voters will choose a new mayor and at-large member of city council during a runoff election Nov. 16. Council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann will face off in the mayor's runoff, while attorney Tyler Bailey and public health researcher Aditi Bussells are vying for the citywide council seat.
Duval County mailed out 83,275 ballots last week for the City Council at-large election. The seat was recently vacated by the death of Democrat Tommy Hazouri. The election will be Jacksonville’s first since Florida’s new, stricter election law took effect this summer, and low voter turnout is expected. Early voting...
“In 2018, you elected me an At Large member of the Cleveland City Council. I am officially seeking your support for re-election on Aug. 4, 2022, to another four-year term,” Ken Webb announced this week. “Your Council has been successful in addressing issues during a difficult period. We met the...
Hospitality workers are walking door-to-door with their union, UNITE HERE Local 23, and community allies from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day to create a major turnout for JP Morrell for City Council at Large.
Helena Moreno and JP Morrell surged past challengers Saturday to seize the two at-large seats on the New Orleans City Council, creating a formidable, politically-aligned duo in the council's two most prominent positions that will help define the second term of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Moreno, the Division 1 at-large member...
Residents of Dover’s first district return to the polls for a special election Tuesday to pick a new city council member. Council person Matthew Lindell resigned in September after announcing his family’s move out of the first district. District residents are familiar with filling vacancies. They held a special election...
Minneapolis' Ward 2 is headed for a recount a week after voters there narrowly elected Democratic Socialist Robin Wonsley Worlobah to the City Council. On Friday, her opponent, Democrat Yusra Arab, announced on Twitter that she intends to ask for a recount, calling last Tuesday's vote "one of the closest margins Minneapolis has ever experienced in a city council race using rank choice voting."
A losing candidate is contesting the results of a City Council election in Springfield, Massachusetts. Jynai McDonald, who lost the election for the Ward 4 City Council seat to incumbent Malo Brown by 101 votes, said she’ll petition for a hand recount of all 1,193 ballots that were cast in the race.
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the Charles Town City Council has tabled a motion to allow video lottery in downtown establishments. It was a divisive four-to-four vote among the council, but they will take the measure up again after the city planning commission weighs in on the potential impact on […]
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A public figure in Cayce is under fire for allegedly making racially insensitive remarks. Marion Hutson, one of nine Cayce Historical Museum Commissioners, allegedly told a city employee that Columbia “doesn’t need another ‘colored’ person as mayor.”. Cayce council members are now calling for an investigation...
Former councilman Gilman Choudhury, who represented the 2nd Ward for four months last year, is mulling a run for an at-large City Council seat in next year’s municipal election. Choudhury said he is creating an exploratory committee to determine whether to run next year. Three at-large City Council seats will...
PORTLAND, Maine — After a week of runoffs, a salad bowl drawing and public recounts, Roberto Rodriguez was finally declared the winner of Portland’s at-large city council race. Runner-up Brandon Mazer formally conceded at 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, after lawyers had met for nearly 10 hours over the span of...
