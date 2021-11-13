Protesters block Grant Street, demand prosecution in Jim Rogers' death

Protestors block Grant Street and hold a banner reading "People’s Justice for Jim Rogers" on the steps of the City County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

A group of protesters carrying a banner advocating “People’s Justice for Jim Rogers” demonstrated on the steps of the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh and blocked Grant Street on Friday night.

Rogers died Oct. 14, about 24 hours after being struck with a Taser deployed by a Pittsburgh police officer, after a Bloomfield resident called 911 to report a man stealing a bicycle. That man was later identified as Rogers.

Police have said Rogers “became non-compliant” when confronted by officers, and someone fired a Taser. Investigators have not said how many times Rogers was tased, but supporters of his family say it was multiple times.

Partial video of the incident obtained by Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV shows an officer ordering Rogers to put his hands behind his back and then firing the Taser. Rogers appears to try to move away and falls, and the officer appears to push him several times as he rolls on the ground. The video does not capture the entirety of the incident.

Demonstrators are calling for the identification and prosecution of officers involved in Rogers’ death, according to WPXI. An earlier protest with similar demands took place Oct. 22.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala released a statement to WPXI.

“It is both frustrating and unacceptable that this investigation has dragged on this long,” Zappala wrote. “I will not permit this type of delay in the future.”

Allegheny County 911 officials said Grant Street was still blocked as of about 7 p.m.