Topeka, KS

Helping Hands Humane Society creates holiday specials to encourage adoption

By Marena Sever
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The holiday season is here. Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society hopes it will bring more adoptions – along with a “Black Friday special.”

The shelter takes in about 16 animals a day, with 450 animals currently in its care. Its goal after the holiday season is to reduce that number closer to 350.

To do that, the shelter is getting creative to encourage people to adopt. Specials like “black fur-day” are starting earlier than ever due to how full the shelter is.

Right now, they no longer have to euthanize due to not having enough space. However, the number of euthanasias in 2021 will still be higher than last year.

“Reflecting from last year to this year, simply because the number of animals that have come in has increased so much from last year, unfortunately I’m sure that means euthanasia has raised,” said Emi Griess, communications coordinator for the shelter. “But I’m hopeful that our live release rate has stayed the same.”

Griess says anybody with time and love to give is a good candidate for adoption. The black fur-day special will run until November 28. For more information, visit hhhstopeka.org.

