Patchy frost possible

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The defense now gets its turn in the murder trial of three white men for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they spotted running through their neighborhood. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday afternoon eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses. Superior Court Judge Timothy...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will visit an 82-year-old steel bridge in rural New Hampshire that he has held up as one example of how his biggest legislative victory to date will benefit communities. A day after signing into law the bipartisan deal that will pump billions into...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk but a White House official said the move by Russia would threaten activities in space “for years to come.”
As a Wisconsin jury weighs charges against accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, longtime lawyers and former prosecutors are sounding off on what they thought were some of the low and high points of the closing arguments. On Monday, the prosecution and defense each spent hours delivering their closing arguments in...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
