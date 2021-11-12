CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

VIDEO: Columbia City Council At-Large Candidates

WIS-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Daniel Rickenmann elected Columbia’s next mayor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daniel Rickenmann is Columbia’s Mayor-Elect after Tameika Isaac Devine concedes the election. A hand count audit will take place Wednesday morning at 9, according to Richland County Election officials. This comes after widespread reports of polling issues in Columbia. Rickenmann has been a longtime resident of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member

TURBEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Turbeville has made history after electing the first Black council member to the Turbeville Town Council. Albert Mobley was elected in November and is the first Black person to sit on the Turbeville Town Council, established in 1912. This isn’t the first time Mobley has made...
TURBEVILLE, SC
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Council To Discuss ‘Right To Housing’ Proposal

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento city council is expected to discuss on Tuesday a new ordinance that could allow homeless people to sue the city. However, the ordinance would also allow the city to clear camps. Under the proposed “Right to Housing” ordinance, homeless people would be offered two different types of housing – like a shelter, trailer, tiny home, Safe Ground tent camp spot, or hotel room. If the person refuses, the city would be able to clear their camp. The city would be required to provide enough shelter beds for everyone, or homeless people could sue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At Large#Columbia City Council
abc17news.com

Columbia city council lays out plans to address downtown gun violence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After eight shootings in downtown Columbia in the past two months, and several people bringing their concerns on the increased violence to city leaders, the council laid out plans to address gun violence. Columbia residents addressed the city council about gun violence during the city council public...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the Columbia city council help fund security training for businesses downtown?

After eight shootings have happened in the Downtown Columbia area within the past two months, Columbia leaders and community members have begun conversations about if security training should increase in the area. Council also discussed violence intervention plans such as revisiting a 2014 report from a citizen task force that used research and data to The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the Columbia city council help fund security training for businesses downtown? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
WOWT

Omaha, Lincoln joint-city council meeting highlights affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders from Nebraska’s two largest cities collaborated on Tuesday in an effort to fix some of their biggest problems. From public transportation to climate change and affordable housing, Omaha and Lincoln officials shared ideas for what’s working and what’s not. The six-hour session between city leaders...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
westmetronews.net

4 West Columbia City Council members sworn in, Councilman Trevor Bedell is the new Mayor Pro-Tem

Four newly elected members of West Columbia City Council were sworn-in Monday night. Sworn in were: Councilman Mickey Pringle; Councilman Mike Green; Councilwoman Erin Porter; and Councilwoman Casey Hallman. Senator Nikki Setzler administered the oaths of office to the newly elected officials at a Special Council Meeting. Councilman Trevor Bedell...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Cleveland Daily Banner

11-14 Ken Webb seeks re-election as City Council at-large member

“In 2018, you elected me an At Large member of the Cleveland City Council. I am officially seeking your support for re-election on Aug. 4, 2022, to another four-year term,” Ken Webb announced this week. “Your Council has been successful in addressing issues during a difficult period. We met the...
POLITICS
WDSU

Helena Moreno wins second New Orleans City Council at-large term

NEW ORLEANS — Helena Moreno has been projected to serve another term to the at-large seat on New Orleans City Council. She secured her second term with nearly 86 percent of the vote against her lone challenger, Kenneth Cutno. Moreno retains the seat she first won in 2017 after serving...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
delawarepublic.org

Dover City Council candidates seek to address public safety

Residents of Dover’s first district return to the polls for a special election Tuesday to pick a new city council member. Council person Matthew Lindell resigned in September after announcing his family’s move out of the first district. District residents are familiar with filling vacancies. They held a special election...
DOVER, DE
thewestendnews.com

Following Recount, Rodriguez Declared At-Large City Council Winner

PORTLAND, Maine — Following a recount that began on November 9th at Ocean Gateway, Roberto Rodriguez has been declared the winner of the At-Large City Council race. The declaration of the final result came after both candidates and their teams completed the manual recount of all ballots and resolved their dispute over 37 ballots over which their teams had not agreed the day before. That resolution resulted in two additional votes in favor of Mazer and two additional votes in favor of Rodriguez. The remaining 33 ballots were determined by the candidates to be “exhausted” and therefore did not impact the final tally. Following the candidates’ discussion and resolution of the disputed ballots, Brandon Mazer conceded. In total, Rodriguez received 8,549 votes and Mazer received 8,514.
PORTLAND, ME
insidernj.com

Feliciano Announces Bid for City Council at-Large in 2022 Trenton Municipal Election

Community Activist Crystal Feliciano today is scheduled to formally announce her entrance in the 2022 Trenton Municipal Election as a candidate for City Council at-Large. The Trenton Central High School finance teacher and community activist serves as the 1st Vice President of the Trenton Democratic Committee after being reelected for a second two-year committee term in 2020.
TRENTON, NJ
FraminghamSOURCE

District 3 City Council Candidate Feeney Files For Election Recount

FRAMINGHAM – District 3 City Council candidate Mary Kate Feeney who finished two votes behind Framingham City Council Vice Chair Adam Steiner is requesting a recount. “Today,I filed an official petition with the City Clerk for a recount of votes cast in Precincts 4 and 7 in District 3 in the November 2 municipal election. With a two vote difference – .1% margin – between myself and the Council Vice Chair Adam Steiner, it is important to ensure every vote is accurately counted,” said Feeney in a statement.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy