Crime Stories with Nancy Grace: Dating App Threesome-Turns-Murder

By Crime Online Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MlHm_0cvF52qG00

It started as a hookup on a dating app, but turned into a twisted tale of kidnapping, rape, murder, and ‘suicide by cop.’ Heidi Carter invites a woman and her boyfriend to a home she was sharing for an afternoon of sex and drugs.

When Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, shows up unannounced, he’s angry. Hammond holds the couple at gunpoint, then beats the pair with a baseball bat and rapes the woman repeatedly. The beaten man is ultimately strangled. The bloody scene is uncovered when Carter calls a friend to help her clean and she finds the dead body.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yu5Cx_0cvF52qG00
Matthew Mangino – Attorney, Former District Attorney (Lawrence County); Author: “The Executioner’s Toll: The Crimes, Arrests, Trials, Appeals, Last Meals, Final Words and Executions of 46 Persons in the United States”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YUYi_0cvF52qG00
Dr. Jorey Krawczyn – Police Psychologist, Adjunct Faculty with Saint Leo University; Research Consultant with Blue Wall Institute, Author: Operation S.O.S. – Practical Recommendations to Help “Stop Officer Suicide”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362PQb_0cvF52qG00
Sheryl McCollum – Forensics Expert & Cold Case Investigative Research Institute Founder; Twitter: @ColdCaseTips
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2yuo_0cvF52qG00
Valerie Lyons – Reporter, 44News (Evansville), Twitter: @VLyonsTV

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Heidi Carter/Police Handout]

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

