Crime Stories with Nancy Grace: Dating App Threesome-Turns-Murder
It started as a hookup on a dating app, but turned into a twisted tale of kidnapping, rape, murder, and ‘suicide by cop.’ Heidi Carter invites a woman and her boyfriend to a home she was sharing for an afternoon of sex and drugs.
When Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, shows up unannounced, he’s angry. Hammond holds the couple at gunpoint, then beats the pair with a baseball bat and rapes the woman repeatedly. The beaten man is ultimately strangled. The bloody scene is uncovered when Carter calls a friend to help her clean and she finds the dead body.
Joining Nancy Grace today:
“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.
[Feature Photo: Heidi Carter/Police Handout]
Comments / 0