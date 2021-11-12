Crime Stories with Nancy Grace: Dating App Threesome-Turns-Murder

It started as a hookup on a dating app, but turned into a twisted tale of kidnapping, rape, murder, and ‘suicide by cop.’ Heidi Carter invites a woman and her boyfriend to a home she was sharing for an afternoon of sex and drugs.

When Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, shows up unannounced, he’s angry. Hammond holds the couple at gunpoint, then beats the pair with a baseball bat and rapes the woman repeatedly. The beaten man is ultimately strangled. The bloody scene is uncovered when Carter calls a friend to help her clean and she finds the dead body.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

Matthew Mangino – Attorney, Former District Attorney (Lawrence County); Author: “The Executioner’s Toll: The Crimes, Arrests, Trials, Appeals, Last Meals, Final Words and Executions of 46 Persons in the United States”

Dr. Jorey Krawczyn – Police Psychologist, Adjunct Faculty with Saint Leo University; Research Consultant with Blue Wall Institute, Author: Operation S.O.S. – Practical Recommendations to Help “Stop Officer Suicide”

Sheryl McCollum – Forensics Expert & Cold Case Investigative Research Institute Founder; Twitter: @ColdCaseTips

Valerie Lyons – Reporter, 44News (Evansville), Twitter: @VLyonsTV

[Feature Photo: Heidi Carter/Police Handout]