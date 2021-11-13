CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Here’s all of the Marvel news from Disney+ Day

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Disney+ Day was surprisingly quiet on the Star Wars front, aside from a brief peek at the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series. However, it was a very busy day for fans of Marvel Studios, both in terms of live-action series and some very exciting animated projects. Several...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Marvel's She-Hulk on Disney+: Trailer, Casting, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

A new hulk is coming to town! Bruce Banner will have some company in the green giant department as Marvel has greenlit a She-Hulk series. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, who also gets hit with gamma rays and inherits the same powers as her cousin Bruce, Mark Ruffalo. While Bruce has to deal with a bit of an alter-ego situation when it comes to being the Hulk, Jennifer will be able to retain her usual personality even when she goes green.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Maslany
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Day#Egyptian
epicstream.com

Dune Star Timothée Chalamet Replaces Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spectacular Image

Chalamet auditioned for the role of Spider-Man in the MCU. Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Timothée Chalamet to get cast in a superhero project for years now but did you know that the star of the Dune remake actually tried out for a Marvel role? Not a lot of people are aware of it but Chalamet actually auditioned to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man when the character was rebooted in 2016, something that the young actor admits he didn't come in prepared for.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Newly Leaked Photos From SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Seem To Confirm Some Big Rumors

Obviously, the rumors that these photos address are the ones involving Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield showing up as their versions of Spider-Man. Well, these images show just that. I’m not going to share them on the site, if you you want to see them you can check them out here. Oh yeah, another one of those photos features Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, which was also rumored.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

SHOCKING Hero Could Replace Black Panther in the MCU

The sequel to Black Panther (2018) will hit theaters on November 11, 2022 — and was forced to move on without the glue that held the franchise together, the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. When Marvel Studios announced that they would not be recasting Boseman, Marvel fans began to speculate on who could replace the first African American hero in the MCU as the new Black Panther. And, a new rumor suggests that it might not be who almost every Marvel fan was expecting.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk: What's Up With Hulk's Arm?

After years of being in the works, Marvel Studios unveiled the first official look at She-Hulk on Friday, as part of the Disney+ Day anniversary event. The live-action series will introduce Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was previously confirmed that her comic-accurate cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), would factor into the proceedings. The first She-Hulk footage showcased a bit of their dynamic — and raised a number of questions in the process. Banner could be seen multiple times throughout the footage — both in "Smart Hulk" form, giving Jen background on her new powers, and as a human in what appears to be a delightfully-meta retro advertisement for Jen's law practice.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
Inverse

Shang-Chi post-credits scene fixes the of Avengers: Endgame

Shang-Chi is finally on Disney+ so there’s never been a better time to revisit the Marvel movie’s excellent post-credits scene. Unlike Eternals, which stays self-contained even after the credits roll, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings uses its finest moments to connect directly to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the process, it undoes one of the most annoying things about Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Move Over Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo: Angelina Jolie Is The Latest Marvel Star To Share All The Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Plus Day: See Everything Announced From Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and More

Disney Plus is celebrating its second anniversary on Friday with Disney Plus Day, a morning full of looks at upcoming shows and films for its streaming service. Disney is also releasing new titles for subscribers to watch right now, such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Jungle Cruise.” Many of the highly anticipated upcoming shows scheduled to arrive in 2022 hail from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, including the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in “Obi-Wan,” set between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope” in a galaxy far, far away. The Marvel...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Benedict Cumberbatch says Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland is “gobsmackingly brilliant”

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has praised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. Cumberbatch told Esquire that Holland’s was “utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant.” Cumberbatch also joked that despite being a 45-year-old man, he’d never quite got over the giddy excitement of appearing onscreen with Spider-Man. “All the time...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Steps Out With First Teaser and Synopsis at Disney+ Day

"Don't make me angry. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry," says Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the mild-mannered cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), in the first look at Marvel Studios series She-Hulk. Revealed as part of Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special streaming exclusively on Disney+, the first footage from She-Hulk shows the "not that normal" lawyer whose anger and fear triggers a transformation into a green-skinned superhero. Watch the first teaser and read the official synopsis below for Marvel's for She-Hulk, streaming 2022 on Disney+.
TV SERIES
CNET

Marvel drops first Moon Knight teaser starring Oscar Isaac

Friday brought a first look at Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Marvel series Moon Knight. Isaac plays Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight. Though he doesn't have superpowers, the Marvel comics character is a crime-fighting former US Marine with dissociative identity disorder who becomes a conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy