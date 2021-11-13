Lawmaker Decries Holocaust Comment From Anti-Vaccine Mandate Activist at Public Session

Anti-vaxxers in Kansas have been condemned for comparing Covid-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, after a group of protesters wore yellow stars to a government hearing.Republican state lawmakers hit out at comparisons being drawn between the murder of more than six million Jews by the Nazis and the requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19 following Friday’s tense meeting. Nazi authorities forced Jews to wear yellow stars on their clothing as a means of identification in the 1930s and 1940s.Republican Senate President Ty Masterson described the references as “inappropriate” and Republican Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman called it “disappointing” –...

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO