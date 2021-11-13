CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmaker Decries Holocaust Comment From Anti-Vaccine Mandate Activist at Public Session

By Ayumi Davis
 4 days ago
Anti-mandate activists wore the yellow Star of David on their chests in reference to the Holocaust, prompting State Sen. Pat Petey to denounce them...

