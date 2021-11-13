Lawmaker Decries Holocaust Comment From Anti-Vaccine Mandate Activist at Public Session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democrats expressed opposition Tuesday to a special session ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis to push back against requirements that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. DeSantis, who has repeatedly battled with the White House about COVID-19 mandates, announced Friday that the special session will be held the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 19. While bills have not been filed, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, said after a meeting of Senate Democrats on Tuesday that DeSantis’ priorities are "not necessarily what Floridians need us to be focused on."
