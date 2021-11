It's no secret that Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, and their six children have been seeking solace and comfort about an hour north of Albany in Manchester, Vermont. According to several sources, Baldwin and crew have been laying low in nearby Vermont for the past few weeks as the investigation continues into the on-set shooting of the movie "Rust". But in a small New England town like Manchester, the crew of 8 is impossible to ignore.

MANCHESTER, VT ・ 8 DAYS AGO