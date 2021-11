Millions of Americans use Medicare. In fact, more than 63 million are currently covered by the federally-funded program. That’s 18 percent of the population, or two out of every 10 people. And while the reason for coverage varies—around 54 million individuals are beneficiaries for reasons of age while the rest are beneficiaries due to various disabilities—the majority of Medicare enrollees are in plans that receive high-quality ratings (four or more stars). That means that the majority of individuals on Medicare have good or decent healthcare coverage. But Medicare isn’t free. The standard monthly premium is $148.50 a month. And for some, it is much higher thanks to Medicare income limits.

