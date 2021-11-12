CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Homeyer: How to prevent tree death by bark mulch or rodents this winter

Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have cleaned up the vegetable garden and cut back your perennials, you might be feeling just a little smug – especially since this gardening guy admits he is behind you in completing those tasks. But there may still be tasks for you to do, and important ones for the...

Best Life

If You See a Tree That Looks Like This, Call Officials Immediately

We don't like to think about it, but our yards are full of things that can harm us. Maybe it's a snake hiding alongside your garden hose, or a venomous spider just waiting to bite. But it could also be something as unassuming as a tree. Over past year, a number of experts have issued warnings about one kind of tree in particular, which could be a serious potential danger to you or someone else. Read on to find out what tree you should be keeping an eye out for.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
Best Life

6 Things in Your Yard That Are Bringing Mice to Your Home

Not-so-fun fact: A house mouse can have as many as 10 litters of 12 offspring per year, according to the extermination company Terminix. Do the math and it's easy to see why a small rodent problem can lead to a big one very quickly. But you can minimize your risk of infestation by creating an outdoor environment around your house that is inhospitable to these critters—because once they're outside, it's not hard for them to sneak their way in. Read on to discover six things in your yard that could be bringing mice to your home.
ANIMALS
snjtoday.com

Beware This Plant

Pokeweed, or Phytolacca americana, also known as pokeberry, poke, inkberry, pigeonberry and other names as well, is native to the eastern United States, although several subtropical species have been introduced. It is a herbaceous perennial with alternate leaves, meaning they are not directly opposite one another on the branch. The main stem can reach up to 10 feet tall but is typically around five feet tall. The bisexual greenish-white flowers droop downward in clusters; they too are opposite in placement. The flowers produce dark purple, nearly black berries that have a similarly colored juice, and the main stem becomes purple as the plant matures.
GARDENING
#Fruit Trees#Rodents#Bark Mulch#Rain And Snow
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Trees: ‘The Tree of Death’ Known to be So Deadly You Can't Stand Under it

If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
GARDENING
WJON

If You See this Plant on Your Property, Remove It Immediately

Both species of buckthorn found in Minnesota are non-native and invasive. Angie Hong is a nature enthusiast and the coordinator for Minnesota’s East Metro Water Resource Education Program. With over 58k followers on TikTok, she uses her platform to educate and advocate for better environmental practices. In one of her most recent videos -- which has been viewed over 113k times in less than 24 hours -- she addresses the recent designation of the St. Croix River as "impaired" for having the "forever chemical" PFOS.
GARDENING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
rismedia.com

Keep These 4 Plants Out of Your Yard

Though these four plants may photograph beautifully, here is why you should not put them in your yard. This tree may look beautiful when it blooms, but don’t let its delicate white flowers tempt you. These beautiful blooms release an intense rotting fish smell that no homeowner or their neighbors will enjoy.
GARDENING
York Dispatch Online

Wait, don’t rake: Leave fallen leaves where they fell

It’s that time of the year when mornings come with frost and evenings come fast. For many critters, that means final preparations for coming winter. For many of us, it means hours of yard work battling leaves. Leaves are often seen as litter. To many people they look messy. So,...
GARDENING
wmar2news

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING
Reader's Digest

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great way to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in your face.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

14 Fragrant Indoor Plants That’ll Make Your Home Smell Amazing

As colder weather closes in, gardens wither and windows stay shut but that doesn’t mean your home is doomed to smell stale and stuffy. You needn’t resort to commercial air fresheners, either, since the right houseplants can scent your indoor space while adding natural beauty. Whether you fancy floral, fruity,...
GARDENING
purewow.com

10 Shrubs You Should Never Prune in the Fall

As your garden is beginning to go to sleep for the season, you may be ready to do some autumn cleanup. And while it’s fine to rake up leaves (and compost them!), pull faded annuals or plant spring-flowering bulbs, there are many shrubs you shouldn’t prune in the fall—and some you should never prune! If you’ve ever wondered why a shrub isn’t flowering, it may be that you pruned it at the wrong time last year. In fact, many flowering shrubs bear flower buds on last year’s wood, known as “old wood,” so if you cut them back now, you’re cutting off next year’s flowers. And if you prune any shrub too late in the season, you’ll stimulate new growth, which will not have time to harden off (or toughen up) before a freeze. This can damage and weaken the plant, so leave pruning until next year.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

Spray-Painted Mums Make Gorgeous Christmas Decorations—Here’s How

Mums—aka chrysanthemums—are the flowers of fall. Unfortunately, the display of reds, oranges, golds and deep purples won’t last all season. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the blooms form and then wither within several weeks. Then you’re left with a pot of dried-up, wilted flowers and branches. Not the kind of floral arrangement you’d want on your front porch to greet guests, but don’t toss them out yet.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

5 Popular Plants You Should Never Grow in Your Yard

When you hear the phrase "invasive plants," you might think of a particularly vicious plant a la Little Shop of Horrors, but that's not really how invasive plant species work. Plants that are considered invasive tend to grow and reproduce unchecked in an area, taking up resources needed by other species of plants and essentially squeezing them and the animals that depend on them out. They're also free from natural checks and balances like predators, disease, and other plants. From an ecological standpoint, invasive species of plants tend not to support as much insect or bird life in the area.
GARDENING
WLOS.com

Put down the rake! Why you shouldn't pick up leaves

WLOS — There's one thing you can take off your fall to-do list: raking the leaves!. It turns out, there are several reasons why you shouldn't rake the leaves in your yard giving you a good excuse to sit back and enjoy the fall weather. Leaves provide shelter for critters....
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
The Ledger

Sausage tree bears one-of-a-kind fruit

There are 500 kinds of Eucalyptus, and 900 species of Dendrobium orchids. But there’s only one species of Kigelia: K. africana, known as the sausage tree. Among nature’s wonders, this semi-deciduous native of Africa can grow 60 feet tall and wide, displaying magnificent dark-red, musky-scented blossoms pollinated by bats. What makes sausage tree so special are its tough-skinned, cylindrical fruit that can stretch 3 feet long and weigh 30 pounds. Adding to the tree’s mystique are long, ropey stalks that support each dangling fruit, allowing them to sway in the wind.
GARDENING

