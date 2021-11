After many years of debate and discussion, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has finally approved the state’s purchase of the land that will make up the Essex-Hudson Greenway. The project will revitalize the abandoned Old Boonton Line, create walking and biking trails, and provide residents easier access to other cities and mass transit. This will be the state's first new park since 2006.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO