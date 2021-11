KLAMATH FALLS, OR – October 29, 2021 Klamath Youth Baseball and Softball (KYBS), the operations and managing nonprofit at historic Kiger Stadium, was awarded a $28,836.00 Economic Development Grant through Klamath County. The grant funds, along with monies from the Autzen Foundation and the City of Klamath Falls, will fund painting the outside of the stadium, the press box and the ticket booth along with replacement of the exterior catwalk that leads up to the press box on the roof of the stadium.

