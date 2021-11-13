CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka woman sponsors blood drive amid nationwide blood shortage

By Marena Sever
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Red Cross is seeing a decline in blood donations , in part to the coronavirus’ delta variant. One Topeka woman is finding creative ways to get people to donate.

Shampayne Lloyd runs Shampayne Lloyd Ministries in Topeka. She partnered with the Red Cross to sponsor a blood drive at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

The Red Cross is facing its lowest donor turnout of the year, so Lloyd came up with ideas for incentives to encourage people to donate. Each person received a gift card and was entered into a raffle to win a trip to Hawaii.

“First of all, there is no substitute for blood,” Lloyd said. “That’s the last thing. Technology can’t do it. We need volunteer blood donors. Because of that, the volunteers and the people have to push this because people are in severe need of blood because there’s not enough.”

Lloyd’s goal was to have more than 44 people donate, which was the number of donors from the last blood drive she sponsored in 2019.

The Red Cross says it needs all types of blood right now, so if you missed this drive, click here and enter your ZIP code to another location near you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

