CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Park, FL

New car shortage to last through holiday season

By Linnie Supall
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkCC7_0cvF1xUE00

If a new car is on your holiday wish list, you may want to start shopping now.  Car dealerships are still reporting a steep shortage in supply.

Earl Stewart Toyota in Lake Park usually has about 400 cars on their lot at any given time, but right now supply is sparse.

“Right now, we have about 10 cars available,” said Josh Stewart, general manager of Earl Stewart Toyota.

Stewart said the microchip shortage is still driving the low volume of inventory, so buyers are likely to see a steeper price tag at car dealerships nationwide.

“New car prices are up over 20% over the same time compared to last year,” Stewart said.  “Definitely be careful out there. There's a lot of potential big markups out there that you might want to try to avoid.”

Financial experts encourage buyers to be prepared before sitting down at the negotiating table.

“You have to know your comparables,” said Andres Lares, managing partner at Shapiro Negotiations.  “What has that car sold for in your area over the last couple of weeks?  That can really help you guide what kind of offer you're going to make.”

Car dealers are also offering top dollar for trade-in vehicles.

“The silver lining is that your trade-in is worth more than it’s been in a long, long time,” Stewart said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Survey: Teen Shoppers Concerned About Shortages of Gift Items This Holiday Season

Junior Achievement Research Also Indicates Teens See Higher Prices, Less Help at Stores. A new survey of teens conducted for Junior Achievement by the research firm ENGINE Insights shows that most teens (55%) are concerned that global supply chain issues will result in shortages of gift items this holiday season. The results are part of the JA Teens & Holiday Spending survey, which assesses teen consumer attitudes associated with the holiday shopping season. The survey of 1,006 13- to 17-year-olds was conducted by ENGINE Insights from October 19 through 24, 2021.
SHOPPING
WMDT.com

Tree shortage on the horizon as holiday season approaches, farmers urge customers to act quickly

DELMAR, Md.- With the holidays around the corner, you may want to snag your Christmas trees early this year. That’s because there’s a nationwide shortage on the holiday staple piece. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold yearly. Now, with the demand this year increasing, the supply isn’t there to match it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Park, FL
Cars
City
Lake Park, FL
Local
Florida Cars
FOX59

Package theft prevention tips for the holiday season

NOBLESVILLE — With the holiday season right around the corner, Noblesville Police want to remind everyone to be aware of the normal uptick in package thefts around this time. Here are some tips they recommend to reduce your risk: Track your package: When you see your package has arrived, take it inside from outside your […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stewart
torquenews.com

Used Car Dealer Scam With Superglue and Drywall Screws

Ever wonder what kind of surprises you can get from a used car dealer when you don’t bother having the vehicle inspected? Here’s a good example of what happens if you think all dealerships inspect and repair used cars before reselling them. A USED CAR CAUTIONARY TALE. There’s no avoiding...
CARS
WGN Radio

Why the truck driver shortage isn’t the biggest problem facing the holiday season supply chain

Mitch Millstein, Ph.D., a professor of supply chain management at the University of Missouri—St. Louis, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the impact of supply chain issues will have on the holidays and staples like food and apparel. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Buyers#Car Dealerships#Holiday Season#Shapiro Negotiations
Summit Daily News

Last Summit Cars & Coffee meeting of the season this weekend

The final Cars & Coffee meeting will take place Saturday, Nov. 6. Summit Cars & Coffee is a social gathering of automotive enthusiasts. The group hosts two to three meetings a month until winter. With forecasts predicting sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 50s, there might not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy