Saints' Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead ruled out vs. Titans

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints will be without key offensive starters Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead for Sunday's showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

The Saints ruled out Kamara with a knee injury, while Armstead was declared out because of knee and shoulder ailments. New Orleans also listed starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as out on the final injury report due to a foot issue.

Earlier this week, the Saints placed rookie defensive end Payton Turner on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

All four of those injuries occurred during the Saints' 27-25 loss to the division rival Atlanta Falcons last week. Kamara isn't expected to have a long-term absence, though it remains unclear whether the Pro Bowl running back will miss additional time beyond this week.

"A knee injury that he's rehabbing [to return] as quickly as he can get back," Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Friday, noting that Kamara experienced "soreness" in the knee late in last week's game. "There was a play or two that you could see, that you could tell."

With Kamara sidelined, the Saints are expected to lean on veteran tailback Mark Ingram, whom they reacquired through a trade with the Houston Texans last month.

James Hurst likely will shift over to left tackle to replace Armstead, allowing Calvin Throckmorton to take over at left guard in place of the injured Andrus Peat.