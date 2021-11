The saga that began with the closure of Whites Ferry in December 2020 now appears to be nearing an end—one way or another. County supervisors on Tuesday night heard the results of a study commissioned by Loudoun County and Montgomery County, MD, that looks into the options for getting Whites Ferry back in operation, and for improving the service. And some discussed the possibility of an eminent domain vote—a forced purchase of the land using public funds—to provide the ferry operators with the rights to use the landing on the Virginia side of the river following a prolonged dispute with the property owners.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO