Bibb deputies arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 24-year-old Shawn Deontae Watts that happened on Grier Street Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Khalil Malik Raines drove his brother, Cleveland Raines, from Grier Street to the hospital. While at the hospital, investigators took Khalil to be questioned about the shooting. After being interviewed, Raines was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with murder.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO