Rocket League Sideswipe, the highly anticipated mobile version of the popular PC and Console game, is now out in select regions after the first announcement in March. Players residing in Australia and other regions that come under Oceania can directly head to the game’s Play Store or App Store page for their Android and iOS devices. However, if you aren’t from those regions, you can either pre-register for Rocket League Sideswipe and wait for the release or follow the steps given below to download RL Sideswipe right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO