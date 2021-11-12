ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tough Trend: Long-term care facilities face staffing shortages

By Paul Steeno
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living report nationwide employment levels dropped by 14%, or 221,000 jobs, since the beginning of the pandemic in the industry. Some Northeast Wisconsin long-term care facilities are also experiencing this trend. The staff at Oakwood...

Yale releases infection prevention resource for long-term care facilities

Yale's School of Nursing has created a free resource for long-term care facilities outlining infection prevention strategies, according to a Nov. 9 report from McKnight's. The resource, titled Infection Prevention Compendium For Long-Term Care Facilities, was developed in collaboration with the New York Academy of Medicine, Saraya and Best Sanitizers.
Why Long-Term Care Planning Is Important for Aging LGBTQ+ Individuals

America is facing an increasingly higher percentage of individuals nearing or hitting retirement age, and as these adults begin to consider their long-term care options, a reality of a lifetime of discrimination is leading to an urgency within the aging LGBTQ+ community. It’s anticipated that there will be seven million...
Thousands of Ohioans waiting for home health care services amid staffing shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Staffing for home health aides is in critical condition right now — and both the patients and the staff are paying the price. “I always say, you don’t come to work with your heart on your sleeve. You come to work with your heart in your hands because that’s what we do, we lay hands. My colleagues are tired,” said Erica McBee, a home health nurse with the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Job loss at long-term care facilities not getting better, report says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report shows long-term care facilities are suffering from a staffing shortage more than any other health care profession. The report was released Wednesday by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). Substantial job loss continues to be seen at both...
Nursing homes left competing with hospitals for workers, now face massive shortfalls that could be disastrous for long-term care

Nursing home advocates say staffing level requirements are going to be difficult to achieve, and the state needs to step in if it’s going to mandate it. Workers who previously held jobs at nursing homes across the state and U.S. have moved on to other careers. It’s not an unusual problem, but given the lack of beds available at nursing homes because of existing staffing shortages – it’s creating long-term concern.
Nursing Homes Down 221,000 Jobs Since Start Of Pandemic Long term care industry facing worst job loss among all health care providers

REPORT: Nursing Homes Down 221,000 Jobs Since Start Of Pandemic Long term care industry facing worst job loss among all health care providers. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released a report today showing long term facilities are suffering from the worst labor crisis and job loss than any other health care sector. Nursing homes alone have seen its industry’s employment level drop by 14 percent or 221,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.While hospitals, physicians’ offices, outpatient care centers and other health care facilities have reached or surpassed pre-pandemic staffing levels, nursing homes and assisted living communities are still experiencing substantial job losses according to the latest October employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
COVID In Colorado: Long-Term Care Facilities May Be Lifeline If Hospitals Reach Capacity

DENVER (CBS4) – While Colorado health officials are taking every step to avoid reaching the state’s hospital capacity, they are also planning for the chance that it might happen. (credit: CBS) “It’s not going to be the same when we built thousands of beds in their standalone facilities,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a meeting with his expert emergency epidemic response committee. Instead of seeing makeshift hospitals like we did when the pandemic began, long-term care facilities already in operation will be a focus for patients in need of recovery care. “We have identified several facilities with open, or levels that...
SEL tracks long-term care program closely

Schweitzer Engineer Laboratories is still closely monitoring the progress of the WA Cares Fund, a Wasington long-term care tax that has drawn strong criticism from the Pullman-based company. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported opponents of the mandatory payroll tax filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court seeking to stop...
Dare commissioners concerned about oversight of long-term care facilities

Dare County Board of Commissioners expressed concern over the lack of community oversight of the county’s two long-term care facilities. Two of three volunteer Community Advisory Committee members for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program have resigned. The members are appointed by the commissioners. In response to a form question “Do...
Long term care crisis impacts elders who need special care

Modern medicine is helping America’s elders live longer, healthier lives. But a segment of that population, those requiring special care at home and in specialized facilities built for the task, has been particularly hard hit by the COVID pandemic. They face a massive shortage of caregivers as home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, hospices and residential care communities find it harder and harder to attract workers, says Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens.
Long-Term Care: Ready or Not, Here it Comes

For some, retirement means "where will we play today's round of golf?" For others, it could mean, "do I pay for my meds or my rent?" In either case, a few concerns touch every retiree. And the topic of long-term care is one of them, at least subconsciously. The question that causes more than a few sleepless nights is, "What happens when I can't take care of myself anymore?"
