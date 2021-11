ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash after they said a man took off from a traffic stop and was hit by a car in Alamance County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified the man as Imani Sekou Gregory, 43, of Virginia Beach, VA. Investigators said Gregory is dead after taking off from a traffic stop and being hit by a car on the highway Sunday morning.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO