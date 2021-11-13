Lakeshore tradition Singing Christmas Tree will return this year

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A holiday favorite is returning to the lakeshore after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The Mona Shores Choir Association is again hosting the Singing Christmas Tree Concert at the Frauenthal Center.

“It’s very exciting after taking all that time away to know we’re going to be able to do this thing this year,” choir director Shawn Lawton said.

The concert features a 67-foot tree made of steel that 240 singers stand on to perform. Lawton says the tree is covered with 25,000 LED lights and green panels to imitate a real tree.

“It takes a lot of parent volunteers and about two days’ worth of blood, sweat and tears, working hard. And it’s a steel structure that goes up really like an Erector Set,” Lawton said.

He said that despite the staggering height, every student wants to stand at the very top.

For the concert, students will learn about 200 pages of music. Lawton said they’re all very excited for this year’s show.

“Our senior class didn’t get to do this last year so they are just really thrilled to be able to have this opportunity this year and they’re working their tails off,” he said.

The show runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased online .

