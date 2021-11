The Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation awarded the Arc of Litchfield County a grant to fund an art workshop at its Five Points Center for the Visual Arts, 33 Main St., Torrington. Noel Croce (left) teaches Donna Bonnaguide and eleven other people in LARC’s Day Support Option to experiment with different painting mediums and subjects. Throughout the 12 weeks of the workshop, participants will create paintings, drawings and other works. At the end of the workshop, the artwork created will be exhibited at the Five Points Annex, 17 Water St. LARC is a nonprofit that serves approximately 200 individuals with disabilities throughout Northwest Connecticut. Those seeking additional information may visit www.litchfieldarc.org.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO