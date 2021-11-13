CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

St. Michael’s students express concern over handling of outbreak as case counts near 100

By Courtney Kramer
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKeCt_0cvEvaG100

The outbreak at Saint Michael’s College is just shy of 100 cases. Some students say campus officials are being hypocritical with the guidelines they’ve set for students.

“It feels like it was them pushing blame on students, a slap on the wrist, and then they’re back to what they were going to do anyway,” Jake Wilson, a senior, said.

Students from Saint Michael’s College, spoke to us Friday about the current outbreak on campus. Case counts have climbed to 99 infections and a testing center was set up for asymptomatic students and faculty, but on a completely voluntary basis.

“There has been no mandatory testing on campus all semester long,” Jack Keddy, a junior said. “We believe this is actually, unlike what the email said, was inevitable.”

The students reached out to Local 22/44, expressing concern around the whole situation. They first took issue with a letter sent out Sunday that read the situation was ‘not inevitable’ and the result of numerous Halloween parties where students were unmasked and in close contact.

“It’s like you’re yelling at us for following your guidelines,” Matt Tucker, a 5th year, said.

The students say the college approved of such Halloween gatherings, as long as they were registered with the college. In fact a ‘Student life’ schedule sent to us showed, it hosted its own events Halloweekend.

“The omission of events like that leads you to believe trying to shy away from their hand in the outbreaks on campus,” Wilson said.

This week, St. Mike’s put a stop to all parties, and any other in-person social gatherings through the Thanksgiving holiday. We learned plans for an in-person open house on campus Saturday have not been scrapped. At the same time, students were told they can’t have any guests of their own.

“It’s unfair to us, for having guests of what the school thinks is deemed okay, and then us not getting to enjoy what we pay for,” Tucker said.

Students say they want transparency and for the school not to pick and choose what benefits what party.

“I think we would feel a lot better about the open house if there was mandatory school testing,” Keddy said. “We don’t know of the people who have not been testing, who has it.”

A memo to students Thursday read in part “the impact of our statement caused disillusion among all those students who had abided by all the health and safety policies. We sincerely regret that.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

St. Michael’s College sees COVID Outbreak

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - “For me it felt like all of this was behind us -- and then for it to pop up again... it’s tiring,” said junior Kurt Dirmayer. St. Mike’s junior Kurt Dirmayer says he was disappointed to return to online classes Friday -- a stark reminder of an experience he thought was one of the past -- and he’s not alone.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

St. Michael’s administration blames Halloween parties for outbreak

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Michael’s College administrators reported another 14 COVID-19 cases among students Sunday, in addition to the 55 reported Friday. This week’s cases account for about 90% of the semester total, now at 79. President Lorraine Sterritt says sick students are quarantining on campus or traveled home...
COLCHESTER, VT
thedp.com

Penn’s COVID-19 case count remains low, but many students still at risk of testing noncompliance

Penn's COVID-19 case count remained low last week, but thousands of students risk being barred from campus buildings next week as a result of continued testing noncompliance. A total of 38 Penn community members tested positive for COVID-19 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 out of a total of 11,216 community members who received tests. While the overall case count remains low, thousands of students — including 2,856 undergraduates in the College of Arts and Sciences — are at risk of receiving noncompliance red PennOpen Passes on Nov. 16 due to testing noncompliance, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Paul Sniegowski wrote in an email to students in the College on Tuesday.
PENN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Life
smcvt.edu

New Effort to Increase International Student Engagement at St. Michael’s

Phil Gadzekpo sits in his office in St. Edmund’s 115, he works diligently on two desktop computer monitors while simultaneously live streaming world news on a laptop next to them. The shelves behind his desk are adorned with sculptures and art pieces from several different continents. A chalk board mounted on his wall is scribbled with every possible academic opportunity for an international graduate student at St. Michael’s College.
COLCHESTER, VT
DCist

Howard University Students End One Of The Longest Protests In School’s History

Howard University students ended a protest that lasted just over a month on Monday after coming to an agreement with university administrators. This follows several weeks of negotiations. Donald Temple, an attorney for the students, announced the agreement with university officials which, he said, is confidential. “The students courageously journeyed...
PROTESTS
doppleronline.ca

COVID outbreak declared at VK Greer as two students identified as cases

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared a COVID outbreak at VK Greer PS in Port Sydney, with two students identified as cases. An outbreak in a school setting is declared whenever there are two or more cases. Parents and guardians of students at the school were notified yesterday.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Complex

Kentucky School District Apologizes Over Photos of Students Giving Faculty Lap Dances

A Kentucky school district has issued an apology over photos appearing to show students giving lap dances to faculty and staff members at a homecoming event. Earlier this week, images from what Hazard High School called a “Man Pageant” surfaced online, showing students dressed in underwear and giving lap dances to members of the faculty in the school’s gymnasium. Among those featured in the photos was Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who also happens to be the mayor of Hazard.
HIGH SCHOOL
aithority.com

Growing Student Privacy Risks Prompt Parents, Teachers, and Students to Want to Take Active Role in School Technology Decisions

Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) released a new report based on survey research conducted in Summer 2021 on parent, teacher, and student opinions about education technology (edtech) and student data. As recent research and news stories regarding invasive student activity monitoring software come to light, the report shows that an increasing number of parents (69%, up 9 percentage points since February) are concerned about student privacy. Additionally, 82% of students say they should have input on how their data and information is used by schools, even though just 26% of students report their school has asked for their views about this.
EDUCATION
Michigan Daily

Public Policy students walk out of class to protest admission of master’s student found guilty of Title IX violations

More than 50 students in the Ford School of Public Policy walked out of their classes and marched through the halls of Weill Hall Friday in protest against the admission of a Public Policy and Social Work master’s student who was found guilty of Title IX violations related to sexual assault by his undergraduate university, Eastern Mennonite University.
EDUCATION
WCAX

St. Michael’s College students quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak

Vermont's military vets could get their teeth checked at no cost. Three-day event to raise awareness and money for Feeding Chittenden. Working musicians stay productive during recent COVID spike. Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT. Working musicians stay productive during recent COVID spike.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

St. Michael’s College students quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many St. Michael’s College students are quarantining, some at home out of state. The school reported 55 COVID19 cases this week out of the 66 total so far this semester. Classes went remote Friday, and the decision for next week’s schedule is pending. “For me it...
COLCHESTER, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy