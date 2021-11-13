Croaker’s Spot restaurant in Richmond re-opens 8 months after devastating fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Croaker’s Spot, a popular Richmond restaurant, has re-opened after it had to temporarily close after a fire broke out in the kitchen earlier this year.

Friday, owner Sherita McGowan and her business partner Leroy Royal welcomed customers back to the Richmond location on Hull Street Road for dine-in service. Customers were able to order sit inside and enjoy the food at this location for the first time in eight months.

“It was a long haul. I’m very appreciative of everyone who’s been an integral part of putting it back together and hanging in there with us,” McGowan said. “So many people supported us by going to Petersburg.”

During the grand re-opening McGowan mentioned that she had initially wanted to wait another week, but Royal advised her that the time to re-open was now.

“I have an outstanding team. Without the team we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” McGowan said.

On Mar. 10, Richmond Fire arrived at the restaurant just after 11 a.m. Crews could see a fire in the kitchen area and coming from the restaurant’s roof.

The entire building had to be evacuated, including the second floor which is where several apartments are located. According to the Richmond Fire Department, the residents of those units were displaced at the time.

McGowan told 8News, she was treated on the scene for anxiety. She also said a manager who was inside of the business when the fire started, was checked for smoke inhalation.

Croaker’s Spot was in the middle of participating in Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, a celebratory week dedicated to supporting Richmond’s growing black culinary industry and tourism scene, when the fire happened.

A month later on April 9, the business celebrated its 20th anniversary at its Petersburg location, making it the longest-standing African-American business in the city of Richmond.

The staff weren’t the only ones who were devastated by the fire, some Richmond residents were too. 8News was at the scene with first responders and interviewed residents like Andre Cox, who was watching nearby.

“It’s hard enough getting a black business open and then you have to deal with something like this,” said Cox, who has been going to the restaurant for more than a decade.

McGowan said she feels excited and overwhelmed that the doors are once again open, but it didn’t happen without a lot of work. During the last eight months, the restaurant had to get certifications, inspections and had to file permits. The fire left minimal damage to the restaurant. The hood and equipment were damaged. The fire left soot so staff had to do a lot of cleaning and paper products had to be destroyed.

“It’s like starting over,” McGowan said.

The COVID-19 pandemic also put deliveries on hold and items took longer than normal to be delivered. Still, as Croaker Spot’s Richmond location re-opens, the restaurant said it still has a few hurdles to cross regarding staffing and training. Similar to other restaurants across the country that were hit hard during the pandemic, the business is still understaffed for the volume of business they’re allowed to do.

Fortunately, McGowan told 8News, 70% percent of employees that worked for Croaker’s Spot before the fire have returned.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends.

