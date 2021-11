The Steamworld Dig games have created some memorable experiences on both portable hardware with their original 3DS releases and now Switch releases, but gained traction on PC as well. The second mainline game hit GOG and offered up a DRM-free way to enjoy some Dig Dug-style action, but with a bit more polish than the first and a more modern quality of life setup. Getting this entry for free is great and it’s the first time any entry in the series has been offered up for free – although there have been bundles featuring them before on PC. You can also enjoy the game on Steam for free as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO