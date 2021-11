TAMPA, Fla — Pet owners lined up with their dogs at Perry Harvey Sr. Park for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's first vaccination clinic since the COVID-19 pandemic began. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the first 1,000 dogs were able to get vaccinated against distemper, parvovirus and rabies. As part of the holiday season, the Humane Society wanted to help those in need of veterinary care for their pets by providing their services for free.

