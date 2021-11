Britney Spears is on cloud 9 and celebrating with champagne after an L.A. judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship last week. Taking to social media on Monday, Spears reflected on experiencing her first “amazing weekend” free from the conservatorship. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night,” she wrote on Instagram. The singer also noted that she’s able to celebrate even more amid her upcoming birthday — Spears will turn 40-years-old on Dec. 2 — and expressed thanks to attorney Mathew Rosengart, whom she hired...

