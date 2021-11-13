CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Running marathons, going "nowhere;" local teachers weigh in on challenges this year

By Holly Prestidge
Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Macauley paused as she searched for a way to articulate why her 21st year in the classroom has been so achingly hard, why she feels like she runs marathons daily, yet goes nowhere. Macauley, a ninth- and twelfth-grade English teacher at Chesterfield County's Meadowbrook High, described the strain...

richmond.com

Related
sanatogapost.com

PA Bill Tackles Students’ Graduation Barriers

HARRISBURG PA – A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly is intended to ensure a smooth transition to graduation for young people who face personal challenges outside school. Senate Bill 324 would help address graduation barriers for students experiencing homelessness, or who are in foster care or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Richmond.com

Richmond School Board revisiting year-round school

Members of the Richmond School Board are still on the fence about year-round school, an idea a previous board directed Superintendent Jason Kamras to bring to fruition in the winter of 2020. The board had been considering year-round school since at least May 2020 in hopes to combat what they...
RICHMOND, VA
theberkshireedge.com

You go, girl: Girls on the Run hopes to increase local participation in spring season

LENOX — Girls on the Run (GOTR) — a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that employs engaging games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3-8 — is giving new meaning to the phrase, “You go girl!” The mission of the national nonprofit — to inspire girls to be healthy, joyful, and confident using an experiential based curriculum which creatively integrates running — has reached 16 young people in the Berkshires this fall. On Saturday, Nov. 14, GOTR of Western MA will host its end-of-season 5K at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke. Spoiler alert: The program is about a whole lot more than running.
LENOX, MA
Herald-Dispatch

Hundreds run Huntington streets in MU Marathon events

HUNTINGTON — More than 1,200 people participated Sunday morning in events of the Marshall University Marathon. The event featured three runs: a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K. The event was sponsored by Healthy Tri-State, a local nonprofit that focuses on improving health in the area, along with Marshall Orthopedics, Peoples Bank, Creative Kitchens and Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar.
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Public Schools Announce Pay Raise, Bonuses For Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Workers & Support Staff

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is doing what they can to keep their staff happy and serving students as they announce salary increases and bonuses for bus drivers and other support staff. Harford County teachers are not seeing raises, but the lowest-paid para professionals, tech specialists and others are getting raises this year and next. Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President for Harford County Education Association said they will advocate for some alleviation to teacher workload and more half days in the school calendar, but overall they feel it is a win for some of the staff who have deserved more pay for some...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Richmond.com

Chesterfield NAACP joins ranks in calling out Chesterfield redistricting map; residents make a new map

The Chesterfield County NAACP branch has joined the ranks of residents and the county’s Democratic Party in criticizing the newly proposed county boundary lines that favor Republican incumbents who control both the Board of Supervisors and School Board. The supervisors are scheduled to vote Wednesday night on the maps that will determine the political lines for the next decade.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

Youngkin vows Virginia will be 'open for business' - with no shutdowns

LEESBURG — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised on Monday to declare Virginia “open for business” on the day he is inaugurated in January, with no more government-mandated shutdowns and restrictions as the state seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to state and local tourism officials, Youngkin sounded themes of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Richmond.com

Carvana opens 12-story vehicle-dispensing vending tower in Richmond

The Richmond area has a new way of getting used cars. Online used auto retailer Carvana Co. will open on Wednesday one of its automobile-dispensing towers where customers can automatically retrieve a vehicle. The glass structure stands 12 stories tall and has a 43-vehicle capacity. It is located at Westwood...
RICHMOND, VA
