Running marathons, going "nowhere;" local teachers weigh in on challenges this year

UPDATED 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN A VERY DESIRABLE LOCATION IS READY FOR YOU TO CALL IT YOUR HOME! Recently painted throughout with upgraded light fixtures, new appliances, new carpet, and newer windows (3 years old)! Spacious 1st Floor features a welcoming & bright Living Room flanked with Bay windows with seating; Kitchen with new Whirlpool electric stove, hood and dishwasher, newer Frigidaire Refrigerator, large Laundry closet with Washer/Dryer hook-ups & shelves for additional storage, glass doors to rear fenced in yard; updated Half Bath & 2 Hall closets. 2nd Floor features new carpet, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths! Primary Bedroom with its own en-suite Full Bath! Each Bedroom has ample space closets & ceiling fans. The rear yard with privacy fence offers space for outdoor relaxation and entertaining. Add your personal touches to make this your HOME! This brick townhome has been well-kept & located in a maintenance-free community! Assigned parking spaces for 2 with designated guests parking available. Close to everything in Short Pump, interstates, shopping, dining, entertainment venues & Blue Ribbon schools makes this a prime location! IT'S TIME TO COME HOME!
