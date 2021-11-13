Running marathons, going "nowhere;" local teachers weigh in on challenges this year

You are going to fall in love with this charming Tudor home situated on a corner lot. There are hardwood floors throughout the house and beautiful appointments in the large living room and dining room. Molding and built in bookshelves are just the beginning along with French doors leading to the Florida room. Working from home these days? You will enjoy the light and bright first floor home office. In the kitchen the Jenn Aire gas cook top range and plentiful cabinets make cooking a breeze. If you are looking for room to expand look no further than the full unfinished basement where there is space for a large work bench. Also the walk up attic will allow for expansion or plenty of storage. Outside you will find two sheds for gardening supplies and a large detached garage. They don't make them like this anymore!

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO