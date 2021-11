By November new phone numbers could include D.C.’s (771) area code, which is being introduced to supplement the seven-decade-old (202) area code. The District’s newest (and only second) area code is now being made available to people getting new phone numbers, though you may still be lucky enough to snag the iconic (and fast expiring) original (202). According to the D.C. Public Service Commission, Tuesday was the first day that the (771) area code could be handed out by service providers.

