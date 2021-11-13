CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritkzer defends keeping Illinois’ indoor mask mandate in place

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Fp9h_0cvEsBCv00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With cases of coronavirus still climbing across Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker defended his mask mandate on Friday.

In the past week, the Illinois Department of Public Health says 22,600 new cases were confirmed, a 29% jump over the prior week.

Rockford hospitals have seen COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for the second straight week, with 92 patients being treated for coronavirus this week, up from 65 last week.

Pritzker has said hospitalizations would play a key role in his decision on when some COVID-19 mandates could be dropped.

“When you’re outdoors, you make the choice yourself. But, look at what [the indoor mandate] done for us. We’re in the top 20% of states in terms of keeping people healthy now. You know, there are 40 states that are doing worse than we are, in terms of hospitalizations and cases and deaths and, so, we’re trying to keep our people safe,” Pritzker said.

The governor issued the indoor mask mandate in August in response to a rising wave of Delta variant infections. Since that time, more people have been vaccinated, boosters have become available, and anti-viral medications are advancing.

Illinois is one of only six states that require people to wear a mask indoors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 177

Tamcat
4d ago

If the masks were working we’d still have a drop in cases since we’ve been wearing them for months and still the cases rise . Masks don’t work just more proof it’s about control not anyone’s health . Only N95 masks actually work.

Reply(13)
96
MostSecurElectionEva
4d ago

go ahead. no one is listening in downstate Illinois. no one. all stores, all restaurants, even Walmary, Menards and Cosco too turn a blind eye. it's do or die time for some businesses, so let's go Brandon is alive and beyond well in Central Illinois.

Reply(9)
66
Anthony Mcfarland
4d ago

it's only a mandate he can't make it law and I haven't worn mine in public a very long time no one's going to force this so-called mandate

Reply(3)
43
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker signs bill to incentivize electric vehicle manufacturing in Illinois

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker was in Belvidere on Tuesday to sign a bill designed to attract electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to Illinois. The new incentives benefit the state’s entire EV ecosystem, by helping to build facilities, train Illinois graduates, and create thousands of jobs. “By signing the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker announces $2.6 million grant to train aircraft mechanics in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced a $2.6 million investment for training of airplane mechanics at the Rockford airport on Tuesday. State funds will be used to expand training for in-demand aviation mechanics and offer apprenticeship programs at AAR’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. “I’m proud to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

More layoffs coming to Stellantis plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor J.B. Pritzker’s bill signing on Tuesday came less than a week after Stellantis announced it would be laying off more workers from its Belvidere plant. 400 employees will be out of a job in the new year. Stellantis blames the job cuts on the semi-conductor shortage that has disrupted production […]
BELVIDERE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Mandates
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

NIU offers teaching masters program in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local university is making it easier for people to get into the world of education. Northern Illinois University is targeting adults who already have a Bachelor’s degree and are looking for a career change. A Master of Arts in Teaching program is now available at the school’s Rockford campus, 8500 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Governor Pritzker attends infrastructure bill signing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law. Governor J.B. Pritzker was there to represent Illinois during the signing. The package will begin to fund infrastructure projects across the country, and Illinois will see about $17 billion from the bill. That money is expected to go towards things […]
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bielema tests positive for COVID, will miss Iowa game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Bielema said he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day. He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot last week. Bielema […]
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy