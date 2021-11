The sunny skies and pleasant fall afternoons may bode well for your mental health, but they’re not going to help you when it comes to next year’s irrigation season. Snow needs to be on the main menu for states like Utah, Idaho and others in the West to help them counter the effects of a vicious drought that shut down boat ramps across reservoirs, led to an early end of outdoor watering and yellowed lawns.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO