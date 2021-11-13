CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Countdown: Ciattarelli concedes but plans to run again

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

"The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Today's political headlines:

Ciattarelli concedes NJ governor's race to Murphy

Republican Jack Ciattarelli has conceded the race for New Jersey governor to Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy.

Ciattarelli made the announcement at a news conference Friday afternoon in his hometown of Raritan.

Ciattarelli said Campaign Counsel Mark Sheridan informed him late Thursday that they did not have the votes to win nor trigger a recount.

"And so I called Governor Murphy earlier today and congratulated him on his reelection and wished him well in serving the people of New Jersey," Ciattarelli said.

The latest election tally shows Democratic Governor Phil Murphy ahead of Ciattarelli by nearly 74,000 votes.

Bannon indicted on contempt charges

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition last month and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee's subpoena. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Monday and will appear in court that afternoon, a law enforcement official told the AP. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the case.

The indictment came as a second witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection. The chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said he will recommend contempt charges against Meadows next week.

NY man arrested after death threat to Republican Congressman over infrastructure vote

A 64-year-old Long Island man was arrested after allegedly making a death threat to Congressman Andrew Garbarino , one of 13 House Republicans who supported President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Kenneth Gasper, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a telephoned death threat against Garbarino.

Police said Gasper made the phone call Monday over a vote by Garbarino that Gasper "did not agree with."

----------

Comments / 15

whyaskwhy
3d ago

Gee I thought the people of New Jersey would’ve smartened up and put the republican in after seeing the damage the dumpocrats are doing! 💩💩💩💩💩

Reply
3
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hudsontv.com

Ciattarelli Expected to Concede NJ Governor’s Election This Afternoon

Numerous media outlets are reporting that New Jersey’s Republican Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli will formally concede the election to incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy this afternoon at 1 o’clock, more than one week after Election Day. The former Assemblyman is expected to ask his supporters to accept the results of the...
ELECTIONS
ABCNY

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

