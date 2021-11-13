The Countdown: Ciattarelli concedes but plans to run again

"The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Today's political headlines:

Ciattarelli made the announcement at a news conference Friday afternoon in his hometown of Raritan.

Ciattarelli said Campaign Counsel Mark Sheridan informed him late Thursday that they did not have the votes to win nor trigger a recount.

"And so I called Governor Murphy earlier today and congratulated him on his reelection and wished him well in serving the people of New Jersey," Ciattarelli said.

The latest election tally shows Democratic Governor Phil Murphy ahead of Ciattarelli by nearly 74,000 votes.

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition last month and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee's subpoena. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Monday and will appear in court that afternoon, a law enforcement official told the AP. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the case.

The indictment came as a second witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection. The chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said he will recommend contempt charges against Meadows next week.

A 64-year-old Long Island man was arrested after allegedly making a death threat to Congressman Andrew Garbarino , one of 13 House Republicans who supported President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Kenneth Gasper, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a telephoned death threat against Garbarino.

Police said Gasper made the phone call Monday over a vote by Garbarino that Gasper "did not agree with."

