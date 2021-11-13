You can help those in need when you see ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– Hundreds of people in the Spokane community are starting to get into the Christmas spirit.

It’s because A Christmas Carol , straight from Broadway, started its first U.S. tour Friday night in Spokane.

That makes it hard not to feel the holiday cheer. So, in the spirit of Christmas, the production will be collecting donations for the Women’s and Children’s Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen.

“As a tradition, the production has always found a local nonprofit to work with. And at the end of the show, the actors announce from the stage that collections will be taken for a local non-profit,” said Director of Marketing at WestCoast Entertainment Peter Rossing.

The Women’s and Children’s Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen serves those in the community who are in need of good, healthy meals in a safe environment.

“That’s very much in keeping with the spirit of the show and caring for others and opening our hearts to each other as they say in the show,” Rossing said.

The opportunity to see the show is significant for the Spokane community. It’s not every day or even every year that a brand new show opens outside of New York or London.

A few of the stars taking the stage are Bradley Whitford, Kate Burton and Alex Newel.

“I think they’ll find something in this that is really uplifting, and that they can really connect with the story and the message and it’s just so timely… the message of slowing down and thinking of others and caring for each other,” Rossing said.

If you’re heading to the show, you’ll need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours. You will also need to bring your mask.

So, if you’re ready to get in the holiday spirit, you can get your tickets here.

