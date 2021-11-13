CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Aluminum can shortage forces Providence brewery to scale back, slow beer production

By Gina Marini
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aRfM_0cvEqfZ100

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Supply chain issues are impacting all kinds of local businesses, including breweries.

Long Live Beerworks owner Armando Dedona said an ongoing carbon dioxide shortage has made brewing difficult.

“We use that for carbonating beer mostly that’s where the bubbles come from,” Dedona explained.

But it’s not just a lack of carbon dioxide that’s impacting the brewing industry.

Gary Richardson, executive director of the Rhode Island Brewers Guild, said aluminum cans are also hard to come by.

“Aluminum, all of a sudden, became very difficult to get in large quantities,” Richardson said.

Dedona said suppliers have told him the aluminum factories are currently shutdown, creating high demand and low supply.

“Everybody’s model went from partial draft, to partial package, to just package aluminum cans, so the larger companies ate up majority of the aluminum can market,” Dedona said.

Prior to the pandemic, Dedona said his Providence brewery was receiving approximately 12 pallets of cans per month. (Dedona said each pallet contains about 5,800 cans.) Now, the brewery is averaging about six pallets.

While things appear to be getting back on track, Dedona said the shortage did force them to slow down and scale back production at one point.

“We went from packaging what we wanted to packaging what was available,” Dedona said.

During that time, Dedona said his brewery was relying on re-fillable growlers to make up for the low supply of cans.

Dedona anticipates that the construction of new aluminum facilities over the past year will bolster the supply chain. He hopes things will be back to normal by 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
APG of Wisconsin

Aluminum cans are still hard to come by for beverage companies

Sean Kingston is head of WilCraft Can, a mobile canning company that travels around Wisconsin and surrounding states to help craft breweries package their beer. He said the COVID-19 pandemic created a surge in demand for aluminum beverage cans, as breweries of all sizes shifted away from kegs to packaged products that could be consumed at home.
ECONOMY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Breweries use produce to compete for most unique beer, cut food waste

DURHAM, N.C — Dozens of breweries across the East Coast are competing to make the best beer out of local produce, and a few of those breweries are in the Triangle. Breweries across the East Coast are competing in a brewery competition. The competition raises awareness of food waste by...
DURHAM, NC
Reporter

FARM TO GLASS: DelVal farms provide barley for Bucks County brewery

DOYLESTOWN >> Warwick Farm Brewing, in Jamison, Bucks County, recently used barley that was grown by Delaware Valley University to brew beer. The brewery is discussing working with the university on a variety of seasonal beers. The potential partnership would allow the brewery to supplement the ingredients they grow on their own farmland with additional local ingredients grown by DelVal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wfxg.com

Aluminum Shortage impacts beer supply

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG)- Supply chain issues are snagging breweries, distributors, and restaurants. It all bubbles down to an aluminum shortage, causing low stock of beer. The aluminum shortage is causing local business to have a hard time. Mary Jane Saunders, Vice President of the General Consul of Beer Institute says,...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Business
Providence, RI
Industry
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
San Diego weekly Reader

SD breweries join forces for limited-edition 2021 Beer Week brews

San Diego Beer Week — which takes place November 5 to 14 — was originally organized by the San Diego Brewers Guild to promote the more than 150 breweries in the county. And for the past five years, some of the best brewers in San Diego have teamed up to release Capital of Craft, a limited-edition IPA brewed specifically for Beer Week. The contributors to the 2021 Capital of Craft, which will hit taps and shelves at the start of Beer Week, include Ballast Point, Booze Bros., Craft Coast, Eppig, Latchkey, Puesto Cervecería, Roleur, and host brewery Societe Brewing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ualrpublicradio.org

NLR recycling plant will supply aluminum products to Toyota

A newly opened plant in North Little Rock will produce recycled materials that will be used to build new Toyota vehicles. Officials with Toyota Tsusho America and Alter Trading Company were on hand along with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and local officials Wednesday (Nov. 3) to celebrate the opening of a new Altec Recycling plant. The plant started operating in September and will employ about 25 people at full strength.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
WAAY-TV

Need for wheelchairs, walkers immediate after aluminum supply chain shortage

A supply chain issue affecting aluminum has left some Alabama hospitals dealing with shortages of wheelchairs, walkers and other items. The University of Alabama at Birmingham said they are asking people to search their homes for some of these items to give to the hospital. WAAY-31 spoke with a nonprofit that is also looking for these items to help those in need.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas’ manufactured housing industry faces labor shortage; supply chain crisis slows production

Texas’ manufactured housing industry continues to face a shortage in labor as supply of skilled labor shrinks for the fifth consecutive month, according to the latest data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Through the Texas Manufactured Housing Survey, the research center asks manufacturers across...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breweries#Aluminum Can#Beer#Brewery#Long Live Beerworks
KCCI.com

Iowa brewery creates beer for a cause

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — An Iowa brewery is creating a new beer with a green purpose. Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City will soon release a limited-edition pale ale called "A Greener State of Mind.”. KCRG reports some of the proceeds from the beer will benefit Iowa's Environmental Council....
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

Shortage of Trucks Slows Transport of Maine Potatoes

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine potato growers saw strong yields this season but a driver shortage is making it slower and more expensive to get the spuds to market. Good weather during the growing season boosted yields by about 20%, and the Loring Development Authority offered former military buildings to help store the crop, the Bangor Daily News reported.
CARIBOU, ME
thv11.com

Yes, climate change could impact the production of beer

Leaders from across the world are in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, a United Nations climate change conference. This week, VERIFY has published multiple stories about different issues related to climate change, including carbon emissions and deforestation. Another issue tied to climate change is its impact on crops. Researchers say it’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

A beer about something: 3 breweries collaborate on SereniTEA Now for charity

The generous trio of Canteen Brewhouse, High and Dry Brewing, and Steel Bender Brewyard are at it again, teaming up to help a worthy local nonprofit with a collaboration beer and some special events. Agora Crisis Center, a student organization at the University of New Mexico, is the recipient, just...
DRINKS
americancraftbeer.com

Vermont Breweries Champion Can Carrier Reuse Initiative

Millions of plastic can carriers end up in the hands of Vermont’s craft beer drinkers each year, with most being tossed into single-stream recycling bins because manufacturers market them as “100% recyclable.”. What craft beverage producers, recycling companies, and some consumers have come to realize is that while such marketing...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Local brewery aims to educate people with beer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new campaign is educating beer fanatics all across the country about the ancestral land their favorite brewery now sits on. Albuquerque’s Bow and Arrow Brewing is the first brewery owned by Native American women and it’s built on land that once belonged to the Tiwa people. Just this week, Shyla Sheppard […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Thrillist

Brooklyn Brewery Launches New Non-Alcoholic Beer Variety Pack Nationwide

Not drinking alcohol is lovely and an increasingly popular lifestyle choice. Whether you're abstaining completely or just trying to cut back a bit, Brooklyn Brewery has you covered. The brewery is expanding its non-alcoholic options with a new variety pack that will be available to purchase nationwide. The Special Effects...
BROOKLYN, NY
Worcester Business Journal

Sober brews: Central Massachusetts breweries try to tap into non-alcoholic beer

A new trend is brewing in the craft beer world, and it’s one without a buzz. Traditionally castigated to out-of-sight coolers and the bottom of beer lists, craft brewers are stepping into the realm of non-alcoholic brews and experimenting with the wide variety of flavors and styles consumers are accustomed to seeing in their alcohol-containing counterparts. It’s a change standing to represent a potentially significant shift in how brewers, and the larger beer industry, conceive of both beer and beer consumers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Troy Record

Local brewery gaining popularity among craft beer scene

MALTA, N.Y. — New local business Active Ingredient Brewing Company is gaining popularity among the craft beer scene for serving science by the pint. This unique new brewery, located at 2443 Route 9 in Malta’s Sitwell Plaza, was founded earlier this year by two area pharmacists Brian Fox and Nathan Rogers.
MALTA, NY
phl17.com

Wawa teams up with local brewery to create new beer

Mike Mclaughlin the Sr. Manager of Concept Development – Beverages Wawa, and the Director of Sales & Marketing for 2SP Brewing Company, Mike Contreras joins us today to try their new beer they created. 2SP describes this Collab;. “It’s always great to partner with our friends at 2SP to bring...
DRINKS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy