The Internet is ablaze with Taylor Swift fans after the pop star released the highly-anticipated re-recorded edition of her 2012 album, Red, on Friday.But another name is trending on social media because of a longer version of one of the tracks on the new album edition: Jake Gyllenhaal.Swift dated the actor around a decade ago and previously hinted that some of the songs on Red were about their breakup. The award-winning album was released about a year after the pair split up.Fans were quick to catch on to new lyrics added to the song “All Too Well”, which they...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO