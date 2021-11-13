CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford to undergo $48M in street repairs in 2022

By WTVO
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is set to undergo an ambitious capital improvement plan in 2022, with nearly $48 million of street repairs.

That will include more than 200 blocks of residential streets.

But one busy road in desperate need of repair won’t see the benefit from the funding: Alpine Road.

Stretches of Alpine Road are owned by the State, not the City.

Mayor Tom McNamara says repairs to Alpine Road are not currently in the Illinois Department of Transportation’s plans.

“If you just drive it, it is rough. I mean it’s one of the roughest stretches our city has and it’s also incredibly high traffic. So, a lot of people driving on a rough street means lots of complaints to me. And so it’s a priority for us to get that taken care of,” McNamara.

McNamara says he’s meeting with Gov. JB Pritzker next week and plans to talk to him about the need for state action on Alpine.

