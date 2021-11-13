Cramer's Lightning Round: Blackstone ‘Can Go Even Higher Still'

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stocks set to rise with shoppers undeterred by higher prices. U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday as investors looked to strong earnings from Dow stocks Walmart and Home Depot and better-than-expected retail sales data from the government. October retail sales rose 1.7% overall. Excluding autos, sales also increased 1.7%, compared to estimates of 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped Monday, coming off their first negative weeks in six. However, all three stock benchmarks were still less than 1% away from their last record high closes on Nov. 8. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower Tuesday but remained above 1.6%.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO