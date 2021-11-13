CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

'We could handle it right now' — AEP chief says U.S. power grid can sustain influx of EVs

By Rich Mendez, @richmendezcnbc
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Electric Power CEO Nick Akin told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the U.S. power grid will be able to handle the influx of electric vehicles in the coming years. "We could handle it right now," Akin said in an interview on "Mad Money." AEP plans to invest $38 billion...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Forbes

Can Microgrids Help Reduce The Vulnerabilities Of The U.S. Power Grid?

Desmond Wheatley is President and CEO of Beam Global, an electric vehicle charging technologies company. We live during an era in which technologies that seemed like science fiction just a quarter of a century ago are now commonplace in our everyday lives. And yet the power that makes them all operate is still delivered by infrastructure that has been in existence for over 100 years with almost no fundamental improvement during that time. In my view, the utility grid is simply not able to reliably deliver the most essential commodity that human beings rely on today after water, air and food. As the CEO of a clean energy company and the holder of multiple renewable energy patents, I am deeply concerned about the consequences of our vulnerable grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

One of the biggest obstacles to America’s energy transition is its woeful power grid, says Iberdrola CEO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S.'s efforts to decarbonize its economy risks being hamstrung not just by a lack of renewable energy, but a disconnected grid and a power distribution network that lags far behind Europe, says Ignacio Galán, the CEO of renewable energy giant Iberdrola.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

John Oliver explains the U.S. power grid and the challenge of upgrading it for America's electric future

"Electricity is such an integral part of modern life it is hard to believe that we used to have to sell people on the idea of electric appliances," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, showing a TV ad from 1959. "Specifically tonight we're going to talk about the power grid, the system of generators that produce electricity and the vast latticework of wires that get it to our homes. The grid is probably something that you probably don't think much about until it goes down — which, unfortunately, has been happening more and more in recent years."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
22 WSBT

How Michigan can prepare its power grid for climate change

LANSING, Mich. — As Michigan's temperature drops and snow starts to fall in some parts of the state, the Michigan Public Service Commission held a conference to prepare for the winter. The Technical Conference on Emergency Preparedness, Distribution, Reliability, and Storm Response, on day two, focused on how to prepare...
MICHIGAN STATE
CleanTechnica

Technology Versus Willpower: Getting The Grid Ready For EVs

The Technology versus Willpower battle has raged for over a century. Innovative minds have often pushed beyond what was considered logical and possible and, in doing so, changed everyday life. Yet, when internal the combustion engine (ICE), cellphone, and computer were introduced, people resisted the changes they represented. But change...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Indiana Michigan Power#Kentucky Power#American Electric Power#Aep#Cnbc
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY
VSC NEWS

Georgia Farmer: It’s Not Sustainable Right Now

The recent spike in input costs has forced farmers to plead with their customers on renegotiating their current contracts. South Georgia vegetable farmer Jaime Patrick has implemented this strategy and seen mixed results. “Especially on contract business that we have, year by year contracts or multiple year contracts, we’re having...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
investing.com

Factbox-U.S. infrastructure bill spending on power grid and electrification

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden is expected soon to sign a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday. The bill includes about $73 billion to modernize the U.S. power grid, according to energy experts - to be spent in a number of ways. Here are some of the budget items in the bill for spending on the power grid and clean energy: * The bill will spend about $5 billion for large-scaleelectric transmission, including about $2.5 billion for aDepartment of Energy program to support construction oftransmission lines and other facilities. * About $5 billion is earmarked for resilience grants,including those related to electric transmission. Examples ofresilience spending in grids are replacing old transmissionlines with new lines and hardening equipment to withstand fires,floods and other extreme weather conditions. * About $3 billion is budgeted for a smart grid program.Smart grids use advanced technologies, like automatic controlsand other communications equipment to detect power outages orproblems more quickly than current instruments. * About $10 billion for the federal government's BonnevillePower Administration to use for many purposes, includingelectric transmission. The BPA operates in the PacificNorthwest. * The bill will allocate about $6 billion in tax creditsover 10 years to help keep certain existing nuclear plants inservice and other incentives for two advanced nuclear powerplant demonstration projects. Nuclear power does not producecarbon emissions, and some believe it is a necessary componentfor reliable power generation as coal plants are retired. * About $16 billion is budgeted for energy efficiency andrenewables through the Department of Energy. * About $7.5 billion is earmarked for fossil energy andcarbon management, which includes carbon capture and storage(CCS) technologies. CCS is seen as necessary to reduceemissions overall as an offset to fossil-fuel output. * The bill provides about $2 billion for shipping carbondioxide captured from industrial plants and from plants thatsuck the greenhouse gas from the air. * About $21.5 billion for Energy Department clean energydemonstration projects, including about $8 billion for at leastfour regional hubs to make hydrogen, a cleaner-burning gas thatcan be derived from water. * A least $3 billion will be offered in grants for batterymanufacturing and recycling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

3 ways policymakers can make EV batteries more sustainable

There is growing concern about the increased demand for commodities and metals used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The Global Battery Alliance brings together public-private stakeholders to enable battery scale up that contributes positively to climate goals. We've identified three areas which policymakers should address to establish a sustainable battery...
ECONOMY
technologynetworks.com

Addressing the Influx of Spent EV Batteries

As electric vehicle production revs up across the globe, an inherent consequence will be the mutually growing number of retired lithium-ion batteries that, unlike traditional lead-acid car batteries, are difficult to dispose of. A new Cornell University-led study identifies several keys to sustainably managing the influx, with an emphasis on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy