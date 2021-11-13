CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cramer’s lightning round: Blackstone 'can go even higher still'

By Matthew J. Belvedere, @Matt_Belvedere
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell on American private equity giant Blackstone, Chinese EV maker Nio and U.S. electric vehicle charging company EVgo. Blackstone: "We know...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu Continues to Soar: Here's Why

For cryptocurrency investors looking at meme tokens, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) remains the hottest token in town. It's once again on the run, having jumped 10% in earlier trading today before settling down. This momentum is infectious, and cryptocurrency investors and traders have reason to like the recent price action. This...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Tuesday

Lucid... sold out? Reservations for all?...making the pilgrimage to see them after winning the MotorTrend car of the year… lost $1.5B… 20,000 cars... supply chain issues?... Citi raises price target from $29 to $57. HD better than expected… sales good, same store good. Walmart... $1.45 v. $1.40, same-store sales up...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Home Depot, Robinhood, SoFi and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Home Depot — Shares of Home Depot jumped 5.7% after the home improvement retailer beat on earnings. The company reported earnings of $3.92 per share on revenue of $36.82 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $3.40 on revenue of $35.01 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
CNBC

Rivian shares climb in post-IPO rally

Rivian's stock rose 13% on Tuesday, as demand for shares continued in its post-IPO rally. It's a sign that investors are still bullish on the Tesla rival backed by Amazon and Ford. Rivian shares continued to rally less than a week after the company went public in one of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Round#American#Chinese
CNBC

Why GE and J&J may not be the only iconic companies about to break up

GE's breakup plan was not a surprise and comes in response to a failed conglomerate model. Johnson & Johnson, though in a pharmaceutical sector where spinoffs are common, may say more about a market in which iconic large-cap value companies see the valuation benefits of breaking up. A hot market...
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Eli Lilly Over Biogen and Cassava Sciences

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cassava Sciences: "This is not the one. I don't think they have it. I don't think Biogen has it, even though Medicare is going to pay for it. I think Eli Lilly has it, which is why we keep buying that one for the charitable trust."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

We see new highs ahead for Disney shares and are buying more

Shortly after the opening bell, we will be buying 100 shares of Disney (DIS) at roughly $158.69 per share. Following the trades, the Charitable Trust will own 500 shares of DIS, representing 1.95% of the portfolio. As noted previously, we expect shares to consolidate around current levels given that the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
CNBC

Other competitors good for Tesla, Siegel says

Elazar Advisors' Chaim Siegel explains his downgrade of Tesla's stock. Siegel explores the electric vehicle space as a whole and whether or not Tesla will lose market share with more companies entering the space.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is PayPal's Stock Worth Buying At Current Levels?

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington bought PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) last week after the stock fell to 2021 lows and found support around the $202 level. What Happened: PayPal announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued guidance below estimates. PayPal reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Sell These Stocks Immediately to Start Your Week with a Payday

One of the trickiest parts of being an investor is knowing when to get out. If you've been holding onto a stock for a long time, it's easy to fall into the trap of wondering whether it's going to get one more surge, or if it's worth holding out for an extra percentage point or two.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy