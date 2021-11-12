UConn's Akok is healthy and ready to produce for No. 24 Huskies

UConn's Akok Akok is finally healthy and happy again, and expects to play a key role this season for the No. 24 Huskies, who host Coppin State on Saturday in Hartford. (Gavin Keefe/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Storrs — Akok Akok smiled when talking about the warm ovation that he received from UConn fans during the season opener on Tuesday.

"To come into the game with that huge applause from the student section was pretty remarkable," Akok said after Friday's practice. "I wasn't really too locked into it. I heard it a little bit. It was pretty overwhelming."

It was the first time that Akok had played in front of a crowd since Feb. 16, 2020.

That date is memorable to Akok for other reasons.

Akok suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear that day against Memphis. He returned to action last January but was not fully recovered and played a total of 30 minutes in seven appearances.

He's completely healthy now.

"I've been 100 percent since June," Akok said. "Just been playing and getting better every single day. They say you're fully back to yourself around the 18-month mark and that was back in August. Coaches, they all see it every day. They say I'm the same player and I think so, too."

Akok, a 6-foot-9 redshirt junior, is a vital member of the rotation for No. 24 UConn, which hosts Coppin State at noon Saturday (FS2) at the XL Center in Hartford.

In Tuesday's 99-48 rout of Central Connecticut, Akok came off the bench to score eight points, grab a team-high seven rebounds and block three shots in a productive 17 minutes.

"I think he'll just get better and better this year as he plays more," coach Dan Hurley said. "Him playing at a high level with Adama (Sanogo), what he brings to the table, and (Isaiah) Whaley, that's a hard group to deal with."

Perhaps just as important, Akok looked like he was having fun. He says he never thinks about getting injured again.

"I just go out and play all the time," Akok said. "It's just my love for the game. ... My time is now. I'm happy. I feel great waking up every day knowing that I can contribute again."

His teammates are happy to have Akok back. They feed off his enthusiasm.

"How much he loves basketball, he shows it every possession," Whaley said. "Even in practice, we kind of laugh at it sometimes. He'll get a steal and just celebrate like he won the lottery. It's always fun to see how much joy he has playing basketball."

Akok's role has changed since he last played a full season as a redshirt freshman. He's being asked to play under the basket more, not just on the perimeter.

Every single game, Akok says he wants to get some offensive rebounds, lead the team in rebounding overall and to try to get a lot of blocks.

Akok's first basket of the season was an example of what Hurley wants him to do. He hustled to the offensive glass, collected the rebound and scored.

"Coach, in the film room, he was like, 'Akok Akok from a couple of years ago would have never done that.' I agree with him," Akok said. "He feels like that's the next step to my game."

The next step for Akok and the Huskies is to build off their consistently strong play from the season opener. They've dominated Coppin State in the past, winning all seven of the previous meetings in the series by double digits.

Coppin State, which has a crazy busy schedule this month, played at Rider in New Jersey Friday night before heading to Storrs to face UConn. The Eagles were 0-2 prior to Friday.

Hurley expects Coppin State's best shot.

"When people walk in and they see the front of that UConn jersey, they get energized quickly," Hurley said.

It will be Akok's first time playing a game at the XL Center since suffering his injury.

Akok has been a fan favorite since his first year at UConn.

"Getting hurt, it was a setback," Akok said. "But I feel all of them rallied around me. I respected that a lot. My enthusiasm for the game, my love for the game, they can all see it. I feel like the vibe off that a lot."

News and notes

Freshman guard Jordan Hawkins will likely miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. "We'll see how he feels in the morning," Hurley said. "Hopeful if he can't go tomorrow, then next week." ... As expected, Corey Floyd, Jr. will sit out this season as a redshirt. He will be able to practice and travel with the team. He will have four years of eligibility left, starting in the 2022-23 season. "That was always what we talked about with Corey," Hurley said. ... James Bouknight's banner has been added to the practice facility wall where UConn's lottery picks are on display. He was drafted 11th by Charlotte in the 2021 NBA Draft. ... About 9,000 tickets have been picked up for Saturday's game.

