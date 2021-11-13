CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murderer of Holocaust survivor sentenced to life in prison

By Christopher Hutton
 4 days ago

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an 85-year-old Jewish Holocaust survivor in France .

A French court found Yacine Mihoub guilty of stabbing Mireille Knoll to death in her home east of Paris that had been set on fire in 2018. A second man, Alex Carrimbacus, 25, was acquitted of murder charges but was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated theft.

During the trial, which began last month, Carrimbacus accused Mihoub of shouting "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great," after killing Knoll. Mihoub denies the claims.

Mihoub's lawyer, Charles Consigny, said he intends to file for an appeal. “The trial resembled more of an execution,” he said.

“The attention from the media and politicians petrified the judicial authorities who felt obligated to hand out the maximum sentence," Consigny also said, according to the Wall Street Journal .

The court ruled that the killing was done in an "antisemitic context" and was motivated by Knoll's religious history and prejudices about the purported wealth of the Jewish people.

Knoll escaped when 13,000 Jews were detained in Paris to be deported to Nazi concentration camps in 1942.

Knoll's death is attributed to a rise in antisemitic violence in France. In 2017, Sarah Halimi, a 66-year-old Orthodox Jew, was killed after her neighbor broke into her apartment, beat her, and pushed her out of a window. In 2015, four Jews were killed in a kosher grocery store by terrorists.

