Dallas-based royal chef Darren McGrady weighs in on Spencer's portrayal of Princess Diana

When looking back on Princess Diana’s precisely documented life, it’s fairly easy to figure out what she was up to on any given day. The news stories from December 1991 show her attending a fundraiser for the fourth annual World AIDS Day, taking Prince Harry and Prince William to a show at Royal Albert Hall, and visiting Glasgow to see a medical research center. Though Spencer, the buzzy biopic starring Kristen Stewart as a trapped, haunted Diana which opens today, is set in that very specific month and year, these aren’t the types of events director Pablo Larraín brings to life onscreen. Instead, the film’s narrative centers on a series of decisions Diana must have been making at the time as she traveled around England. Already the press was speculating that her relationship with Prince Charles would soon end—a People cover devoted to their 10th anniversary that summer called their marriage a “painful fake”—and in December 1992, the couple would announce their separation.

