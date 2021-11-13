‘We Could Handle It Right Now' — AEP Chief Says U.S. Power Grid Can Sustain Influx of EVs

Desmond Wheatley is President and CEO of Beam Global, an electric vehicle charging technologies company. We live during an era in which technologies that seemed like science fiction just a quarter of a century ago are now commonplace in our everyday lives. And yet the power that makes them all operate is still delivered by infrastructure that has been in existence for over 100 years with almost no fundamental improvement during that time. In my view, the utility grid is simply not able to reliably deliver the most essential commodity that human beings rely on today after water, air and food. As the CEO of a clean energy company and the holder of multiple renewable energy patents, I am deeply concerned about the consequences of our vulnerable grid.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO