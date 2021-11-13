CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

‘We Could Handle It Right Now' — AEP Chief Says U.S. Power Grid Can Sustain Influx of EVs

By Rich Mendez, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Electric Power CEO Nick Akin told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the U.S. power grid will be able to handle the influx of electric vehicles in the coming years. "We could handle it right now," Akin said in an interview on "Mad Money." AEP plans to invest $38 billion...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

TEXAS STATE
