Rugby referee stars in film championing Covid-19 vaccine

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new film starring Wayne Barnes will be premiered at Twickenham Stadium before the men’s England v Australia game. Rugby referee “legend” Wayne Barnes has starred in a film championing the Covid-19 vaccination, which will be played to 80,000 fans ahead of an England game. The new film will...

www.shropshirestar.com

PWMania

Latest Details On AEW Stars Being Vaccinated For Covid-19

During an interview with Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, AEW President Tony Khan talked about AEW stars being vaccinated for Covid-19: “Most of the roster in AEW is vaccinated. For example, there have been some places we went where everybody had to be vaccinated and I think when the companies start doing international travel, we will see that for Canada and England, places like that, it will be very difficult for wrestlers to travel without it. So, it certainly will present a challenge as we tour and I know California in the future is a place that has very strict mandates. Most of the roster is vaccinated and as we continue touring it’s something that I think may come up, so I understand why for some people, especially with the return to international touring looming, why that would be an issue.”
NFL
punditarena.com

Potential positive Covid-19 test identified in Ireland rugby squad

Potential Covid case in Ireland rugby squad. The IRFU has stated that a potential positive Covid-19 case has been identified in the Ireland men’s rugby squad ahead of Saturday’s meeting with New Zealand. A statement issued on Friday afternoon says: “A potential positive case has been identified in one person...
WORLD
KESQ

England rugby team hit by another positive COVID-19 test

LONDON (AP) — England has been forced to make a late change to its starting lineup for Saturday’s rugby test against Australia after another prop contracted the coronavirus. Ellis Genge returned a positive test on Friday and has gone into isolation. England said no other positive tests were received among players or staff and training went ahead as planned on Friday. Genge has been replaced in the team by the uncapped Bevan Rodd, who was called into the squad only after fellow prop Joe Marler tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Trevor Davison has been promoted to the bench.
WORLD
The Independent

Five things we learned from the Autumn Nations Series this weekend

England and Ireland landed blows for northern hemisphere rugby as Australia and New Zealand were humbled in Autumn Nations Series matches of mixed quality, but Scotland fell to South Africa at Murrayfield.Here, the PA news agency examines five things we learned from Saturday’s games.A star is bornWhen a 20-year-old swaggers across Twickenham with the poise and confidence of Freddie Steward, it is clear he has something special. Athleticism and a 6’5” frame combine to create a colossal presence in the air and while his strength consistently propels him through the first tackle, his classy finish against Australia demonstrated a more...
RUGBY
AFP

Tech billionaire Cannon-Brookes takes stake in Aussie rugby club

Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has taken a 25 percent stake in Australian rugby league side South Sydney, joining Hollywood luminary Russell Crowe and casino titan James Packer as co-owners, the club said Monday. Cannon-Brookes acquired his stake from Crowe and Packer. mp/hr/mtp
ECONOMY
The Independent

World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how England qualified

England brought back optimism and positivity around the international team at the 2018 World Cup and have built on that with even more relative success at Euro 2020, reaching the final only to lose in agonising fashion to Italy.The delay to the latter tournament, however, means there are just 18 months between that competition and the next World Cup in 2022 - which will come around fast given it will interrupt the domestic campaigns that year.Gareth Southgate’s squad isn’t likely to change a whole lot between now and then, though there is of course time for those who haven’t...
FIFA
The Independent

Eddie Jones won’t let new-look England be shackled by ‘archaic’ shirt numbers

Eddie Jones insists he will continue to challenge convention after releasing his England players from the obligations of their “archaic” jersey numbers.Australia were dispatched 32-15 at Twickenham on Saturday to maintain the winning start to Jones’ ‘New England’ project, although it took until the 74th minute to extinguish the resistance of a dogged Wallabies side.A feature of the Cook Cup clash was players operating out of position with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Freddie Steward frequently relocating to different parts of the back line.Tuilagi popped up at outside centre rather than wing, Slade patrolled the backfield despite starting at 13...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ben Davies hails ‘role model’ Gareth Bale after Wales captain reaches 100 caps

Ben Davies has paid tribute to “role model” Gareth Bale after the Wales captain became only the second member of the 100-cap club for the men’s national team.Bale reached that landmark in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Saturday.The Real Madrid forward played only the first half after two months out with a hamstring injury, but the 32-year-old said his withdrawal was purely a precaution and he expects to face Belgium in the final qualifier on Tuesday.“It is amazing,” Davies said after Bale had followed Chris Gunter to the three-figure landmark and was given a huge ovation...
SPORTS
AFP

'This is huge' as Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup title

Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 as Australia hammered New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday with captain Aaron Finch describing the achievement as "huge". Chasing 173 for victory, Australia depended on a 92-run second-wicket stand between David Warner, who made 53, and Marsh to achieve their target with seven balls to spare in Dubai. Warner became Trent Boult's second wicket but Marsh kept up the charge to power Australia home to their long-awaited T20 crown and add to their five 50-over World Cup trophies. Glenn Maxwell, who made 28, joined Marsh, who hit six fours and four sixes in his 50-ball knock, to put on 66 runs and hit the winning boundary.
WORLD
The Independent

A giant of a man – Tributes paid to Celtic great and Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld

Tributes have been paid to Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, one of Scottish football’s great characters, following his death at the age of 83.The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for Celtic the most famous game of which was the 1967 European Cup final win against Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital.The news as announced by the Glasgow club, who stated that Auld was “adored by the entire Celtic family for the passion and love that he always showed for Celtic”.As well as the Hoops’ Lisbon triumph, he won six league championship medals, four Scottish Cups...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.And wing Josh Adams who was withdrawn from the starting line-up just before kick-off against Fiji due to a calf muscle issue, is also being monitored.Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following...
RUGBY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: Who are the cricketing figures named by former Yorkshire player during evidence session?

A number of high-profile cricketing figures were named in allegations made by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq on Tuesday as he emotionally discussed his two spells with the county.Rafiq told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of his allegations of racial harassment and bullying against Yorkshire, breaking down on a number of occasions as he recalled his experiences.Here are the names referenced and what Rafiq said about them under parliamentary privilege. All have been contacted for comment.Gary Ballance (England and Yorkshire batter and former Yorkshire captain)Ballance has admitted using a racial slur to Rafiq but said in his statement...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale says trio’s England recognition shows strides Arsenal are making

Aaron Ramsdale believes the fact three Arsenal players started England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino is proof of the upturn in fortunes at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners goalkeeper was handed his England debut on a record-breaking night in San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.Harry Kane scored four goals in 15 first-half minutes with Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and a Filippo Fabbri own goal adding to the impressive tally.There was also a first England goal for Emile Smith Rowe his recent fine form at Arsenal rewarded with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

South Africa make three changes for England as Handre Pollard returns to line-up

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the Springboks starting XV for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against England. Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach come into the side to form a fresh halfback pairing at Twickenham, with Elton and Herschel Jantjies dropping to the bench.The other change from the side which started the 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield sees Lood de Jager take over at lock from Franco Mostert, who also joins the replacements.The last time the Springboks beat England at Twickenham was in 2014, but they won the most recent meeting between the two...
WORLD
The Independent

England unlikely to get a World Cup warm-up in before Qatar 2022 – Southgate

Gareth Southgate admits England could go into next winter’s World Cup cold with a pre-tournament friendly unlikely given the tight time frame.The Premier League announced last week it will pause the season after the weekend of November 12-13 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar kicking off just over a week later.The final takes place on December 18, with the Carabao Cup fourth round scheduled days later and the Premier League campaign restarting on Boxing Day.Qualification: secured ✅The #ThreeLions are heading to next year's @FIFAWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/x6cgOojZph— England (@England) November 15, 2021Whereas most pre-tournament camps would allow time for two or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: English cricket rife with racism, says cricketer as MPs told of ‘inhuman’ treatment at Yorkshire

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq delivered an emotional and explosive account of his harrowing experience of racism in cricket to MPs on Tuesday, with a series of new and shocking allegations that implicate a handful of high-profile former England players.During a lengthy appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee he offered up a damning, and damaging, account of his life in the English game before the publication of a written statement escalated matters even further.Over the course of what could go down as a watershed day for the sport, ex-internationals Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Alex...
SOCIETY
The Independent

English cricket facing the fall-out from Azeem Rafiq’s racism revelations

English cricket is beginning to pick up the pieces after Azeem Rafiq’s damning revelations about racism in the game swept up a handful of household names.Rafiq’s visceral testimony in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday shone an uncomfortable light on institutions and individuals, with longstanding grievances against Yorkshire amplified by specific new allegations against a slew of former England internationals.Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard, Alex Hales, Gary Ballance and David Lloyd were all subject to fresh claims of racial discrimination, as was Yorkshire’s suspended head coach Andrew Gale.Rafiq told MPs over the course of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Scotland’s performance against South Africa was a blip, Rory Lawson insists

Rory Lawson insists Scotland’s poor performance against South Africa last weekend should not detract from the overall progress being made by the national team.Gregor Townsend’s side have enjoyed notable wins over Wales, England, France and Australia over the past year or so, and the squad is currently loaded with top-level talent.The Scots were disappointed to see their momentum halted by last Saturday’s 30-15 defeat by the Boks at Murrayfield.But former Scotland scrum-half Lawson, who has been working as a pundit on Amazon Prime’s coverage of the autumn nations series, believes they have shown enough over a prolonged period to suggest...
WORLD
The Independent

Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley announces retirement

Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has announced his retirement at the age of 34.Ledley, who made 77 appearances between 2005 and 2018, is Wales’ eighth-most capped player and played every game as the Dragons reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.He made nearly 550 career appearances in a 17-year senior career at CardiffCelticCrystal Palace Derby, Charlton Newcastle Jets and Newport, scoring 69 goals.Ledley helped Cardiff to the 2008 FA Cup final and 2010 Championship play-off final before moving to Celtic, where he won three Scottish league titles and a Scottish Cup.“I’ve had an amazing and wonderful journey but today...
SPORTS

