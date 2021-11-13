Rugby referee stars in film championing Covid-19 vaccine

During an interview with Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, AEW President Tony Khan talked about AEW stars being vaccinated for Covid-19: “Most of the roster in AEW is vaccinated. For example, there have been some places we went where everybody had to be vaccinated and I think when the companies start doing international travel, we will see that for Canada and England, places like that, it will be very difficult for wrestlers to travel without it. So, it certainly will present a challenge as we tour and I know California in the future is a place that has very strict mandates. Most of the roster is vaccinated and as we continue touring it’s something that I think may come up, so I understand why for some people, especially with the return to international touring looming, why that would be an issue.”

