I will let you in on a little secret if you promise not to tell. I love hiking sans trees! I know, as a dutiful North Idahoan, that is sacrilege. To live in the Inland Northwest is to embrace the evergreens, and I truly do appreciate the conifers, but that doesn’t change the fact that I love to leave the forest behind and hike places such as Fiordland, high deserts, canyonlands and the fells and dales of England’s Lake District. There is something special about being out in the open and seeing a vast trail un-fold in front of you. I have hiked some of England’s coastal paths, but have dreamed of walking in the Lake District for many years.

